Only 10 Maryland players trotted onto the field for the first series of Saturday’s season opener against Texas at FedEx Field. The right guard on the offensive line was left open. There was no need for starting quarterback Kasim Hill to call a play. He simply waited for the play clock to expire.

Then Texas declined the penalty for delay of game.

In honor of the late Jordan McNair, Maryland left the right guard spot open for the first play of the game vs Texas pic.twitter.com/XohSfDbSV0 — Garrett Fishaw (@MGoFish) September 1, 2018

It was a tribute to Jordan McNair, the redshirt freshman offensive lineman who died in June two weeks after suffering exertional heatstroke during a team workout, thrusting the school into upheaval. it was just one of the ways the team memorialized McNair on Saturday.

Before kickoff, captains Taivon Jacobs and Brett Kulka carried McNair’s No. 79 jersey to midfield, and Ellis McKennie waved a red flag with the number on the sideline. The stadium’s announcer called for a moment of silence.

“Jordan will forever be a Terp,” the announcer said at the end of the tribute, and Maryland’s players trotted off the field to prepare for their first series of the season.

Their first drive ended with a touchdown, a 28-yard run by Jeshaun Jones.



Maryland long snapper James Rosenberry, left, wears a helmet bearing a sticker in remembrance of offensive lineman Jordan McNair (No. 79). (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

