

Antoine Brooks Jr. grabs the game-clinching interceptions intended for Texas wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey (84). (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

By the time Antoine Brooks Jr. hit the soggy turf with the ball in his hands, he knew and so did his Maryland teammates, who quickly swarmed the junior defensive back. Brooks had ended what could have been Texas’s game-winning drive with a leaping interception to seal an upset win.

The Terrapins still needed to take a second snap from the victory formation, but on the sideline, Ellis McKennie, a high school teammate of Jordan McNair, had already begun to wave the red flag emblazoned with McNair’s No. 79.

“Yes, thank you,” Brooks’s mom, Keisha Staples, remembers thinking. “Something good for these kids. Finally, something good for these kids.”

[Jeshaun Jones knows they won’t all end in touchdowns, but that’s how his Maryland career began]

Brooks’s interception capped off a strong fourth-quarter defensive effort that led to Maryland’s 34-29 victory on a day full of seen and unseen tributes to McNair, the 19-year-old offensive lineman who died in June after suffering a heat stroke at a workout.

Underneath his jersey, Brooks wore a red shirt that featured a picture of McNair. Brooks’s dad, Antoine Brooks Sr., had pressed the photo onto the shirt in his basement. With a faded version of the Maryland state flag added as background, the shirt shows McNair kneeling at a high school game with a water bottle in one hand and his helmet in the other.

The celebration on the field and in the locker room included “smiles, tears, joy, a lot of mixed emotions coming from 100-and-something of my teammates,” Brooks said, adding that the entire season will be dedicated to McNair.

“You’ve got to go through something to get closer to people, period,” said Brooks. “We’ve been through a lot.”

[Jerry Brewer: One Maryland win can’t wash away tragedy. But it can be celebrated.]

Last season, the Terps gave up an average of 37.1 points per game, which ranked No. 120th out of 130 teams in the top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision. On Saturday, the defense forced three turnovers in the final seven minutes to bolster a Terps offense that in the game’s later stages struggled to create productive drives of its own. It wasn’t perfect — Maryland allowed 405 total yards and at one point surrendered 22 consecutive points (including two on a safety committed by the offense) — but it nonetheless showed improvement. The Terps will try to build on it Saturday evening with a game at Bowling Green.

“Our players weren’t going to be denied,” interim head coach Matt Canada said after the game. “Great credit to our defense.”

And Brooks, who had a breakout season last year when he ranked second on the team in total tackles, views himself as one of its leaders.

In addition to the interception against Texas, Brooks led the team with 11 tackles, and he was honored as Big Ten co-defensive player of the week. When Maryland began last season with an upset of the Longhorns, Brooks returned a blocked field goal for a 71-yard touchdown.

“Texas should forever remember his name,” Brooks’s dad said with a laugh.

Brooks, a native of Lanham, Md., didn’t decide to play for Maryland until a few days before Signing Day his senior year. He had orally committed to Buffalo and felt tied to that school because its offer never wavered when others did after Brooks suffered a devastating injury.

As a high school senior who also played quarterback, Brooks suffered a gruesome compound fracture in his ankle, as well as a broken wrist, when he was hit while scrambling during game. His season ended, and most schools stopped calling. For a brief period, Brooks wondered if he even wanted to continue playing football.

Maryland didn’t show much interest until January 2016, just after the school hired DJ Durkin as head coach. Once Brooks arrived home after his visit to College Park that month, his mom encouraged him to do what was best for himself. Staples called her son’s high school coach, Dameon Powell, who took Brooks for a ride and helped him work through the decision.

“He loved Maryland, no question,” Powell said. “But he was loyal because Buffalo was there the whole time and never left . . . He didn’t care [about] the level of play, because he knew wherever he was going to go, he was going to shine.”

That night, Brooks called Durkin with his decision, marking the beginning of what became a successful career at Maryland.

After she returned home from FedEx Field on Saturday, Brooks’s mom watched a television replay of the game. She always does this because she likes how the commentary gives her a different perspective.

As the Maryland offense lined up for the first snap, Staples noticed what she hadn’t from inside FedEx Field. The Terps sent just 10 men onto the field, leaving the right guard spot open to honor McNair, and let the play clock run out without snapping the ball.

She cried and decided Tom Herman, the Texas coach who declined the delay-of-game penalty, was “always going to be a good guy in my book.” Then, she thought of McNair’s parents, Tonya and Martin. The death of McNair, Staples said, has brought a new perspective — one in which parents remember even a game-winning interception is relatively meaningless.

“I don’t think there’s a parent on that team that doesn’t think it could have been my kid,” Staples said.

And for a moment, she felt bad she was so excited about her son’s impressive performance in the first place.

“But I know Tonya wouldn’t want me to be like that,” Staples said. “I was just like, ‘Let me get these couple of tears out for Jordan and just get myself together because it’s going to be a long season.’ ”

Read more:

Canada, in his debut as interim coach, got a new view on play-calling

John Feinstein: It’s not that Jim Harbaugh is losing at Michigan, it’s who he’s losing to

Florida State’s Willie Taggart accuses Virginia Tech of faking injuries to slow down offense

Analysis: The Washington Huskies lost, but the Pac-12 could be what buries their playoff chances