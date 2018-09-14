

Ty Johnson leads Maryland with 154 rushing yards in two games and is averaging 6.7 yards per carry. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

When Matt Canada received the offensive coordinator job at Northern Illinois in 2003, he took control of a major-college offense for the first time in his career. For years, Northern Illinois had run what Joe Novak, the head coach at the time, called a simple offense that optimized its strong running backs and used play-action passes, and he wanted Canada to stick with that.

Though the system was not meant to showcase creativity, Novak said Canada “really ran the show” on offense by nature of working under a defensive-minded head coach. More than 15 years and six Power Five coaching jobs later, Canada draws upon the advice he received from Novak just after the promotion: “You offensive guys, sometimes the plays work and you change them because you think you have to call all the plays on your sheet. If a play works, keep calling it.”

Canada, now the interim head coach at Maryland, said the seemingly obvious guidance “sounds very silly, but it was great advice.” In the Terrapins’ 45-14 win over Bowling Green last Saturday, Canada’s offense rushed for 444 yards — the most a Maryland team has accumulated in a game since 1999.

“We were going to keep running the ball until they stopped it,” Canada said.

Bowling Green never did.

Against the Falcons of the Mid-American Conference, the rainy weather helped dictate the game plan. Quarterback Kasim Hill only threw the ball 16 times, while the team totaled for 53 carries on what became an impressive showing in Canada’s second game leading Maryland’s offense.

[With knee injury behind him, Hill gains comfort in offense]

Since the Terps’ 1999 game against Virginia when they rushed for 445 yards, Maryland has only reached the 400-yard benchmark twice — against Rutgers in 2015 (401 yards) and against Purdue in 2016 (400 yards).

After two rainy games to start the season, including an 86-minute lightning delay during the opening victory against Texas at FedEx Field, the Terps could again play in wet conditions on Saturday against Temple. However, much of the rainfall from Hurricane Florence is expected to stay to the south, and the chance of rain in College Park on Saturday has lessened as the game approaches.

In both wet games so far, Canada said his team has handled the conditions well.

“We’re going to try to call the plays that work as much as we can, contrary to what people might think,” Canada said of game-planning for what could be a rainy game against Temple (0-2).

In three of the last five years, Canada’s offenses have finished the season with at least seven players accumulating more than 100 rushing yards. So far, his time at Maryland fits a similar mold. Twelve Terrapins have carried the ball through the first two games, while last year, just 11 did the entire season.

“I hope we can continue to have a lot of guys touch the ball,” Canada said. “I think it’s hard to defend. I think almost more importantly, it keeps everyone going the same direction. It keeps everybody knowing they have a chance to play because everybody wants to touch the ball.”

Against Bowling Green, both Ty Johnson and Tayon Fleet-Davis recorded more than 100 rushing yards. Four running backs scored touchdowns, while Maryland only threw for one.

“It was just waiting for the big plays to come, waiting for the runs to come,” Johnson said after the game. “Last week [against Texas], the defense kind of stopped us, but we knew this week we had a chance. All the running backs, the O-line, we knew we could block some schemes up, get the ball rolling.”

Running back Jake Funk missed the game with a broken hand suffered in practice last week, and he’ll be out again versus Temple. But Maryland has a deep rotation of healthy backs. Though no one player has posted big rushing numbers — Johnson leads the team with 23 carries for 154 yards — the team ranks 15th nationally at 293.5 rushing yards per game averages 5.93 yards per carry.

By the fourth quarter against Bowling Green, the only question left for Maryland was which running back would get the ball. In the final three touchdown drives, Hill threw one completion and every other snap was followed by a run.

“The running backs were finding the holes and making big plays out of it,” Hill said. “Everybody that touched the ball was making big plays.”

