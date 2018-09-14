

Marty McNair and Tonya Wilson, the parents of Jordan McNair, received a framed jersey during a ceremony at e McDonogh School before its game against Malvern Prep on Friday night, when McNair’s No. 70 jersey was retired. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marty McNair and Tonya Wilson had not been on the McDonogh School football field since their son, Jordan, celebrated his Senior Day back in the fall of 2016. They returned Friday night for a somber occasion beyond their imagination when their son was here two years ago. They bundled up and made their way to the sidelines, where a microphone waited. A light drizzle fell. The crowd fell silent as Marty stepped to the lectern to memorialize his son and officially retire his No. 70 jersey.

He did not bring up McNair’s short career at the University of Maryland. He did not mention the fateful workout of May 29 in College Park, where his suffered heat stroke and eventually died 15 days later. He instead began his speech by going back to that Senior Day in 2016.

“We were full of expectations, with a life full of potential. Things happen,” he said. “However, Tonya and I are proud to be a part of the McDonogh family. And this was an excellent, excellent launchpad for success in Jordan’s life.”

Before McDonogh played Philadelphia’s Malvern Prep on Friday night, Eagles players presented the McNairs with a framed orange uniform, engraved with a quote from Psalm 91: “And He will raise him up on eagle’s wings.”

[Editorial: A player died on Maryland’s watch. Something needs to change.]

There were reminders of McNair all over the stadium, from the players’ helmet stickers emblazoned with the No. 70, to the concession stand, which was stocked with 300 free helpings of McNair’s favorite snack, banana pudding.

It was his mother’s recipe, and Wilson shared much more on Friday night. She shook every hand she could and smiled. She wiped a few tears away during the ceremony and would eventually embrace Benita Meadow, who lost her son, Marquese, a former Morgan State football player who, like McNair, died after suffering a heat stroke during a team workout in 2014.

On a fence near the podium where Marty spoke, six signs hung to honor McNair. “We miss you,” one read. Marty spoke about turning his pain into purpose by starting the Jordan McNair Foundation.

“Hey,” Marty said before pausing for a few moments. “An excellent opportunity to honor our son. He was a great young man. He did a lot in his 19 years.”

Jordan McNair just had his uniform retired at McDonogh. His father, Marty, spoke for a couple minutes. pic.twitter.com/2q43MtJzzS — Roman Stubbs (@romanstubbs) September 14, 2018

The school also framed McNair’s gray, away jersey, and it will hang inside the athletic center. The team will wear the No. 70 helmet stickers through this season and possibly beyond, McDonogh Coach Hakeem Sule said.

This year, McDonogh has a young team, and just a few had close relationships with McNair. (McNair would have been a senior in high school when this season’s seniors were sophomores.) But even those who didn’t know McNair well, Sule said, “knew the type of impact he had on this community.”

[McNair’s father: DJ Durkin should be fired as Maryland football coach]

“It gives us purpose,” Sule said earlier this week. “It makes us go out there and say, ‘At the end of the day, whether you’re the best athlete in the world or you’re just on the team, you’re playing for a purpose.’ ”

Maryland has four players from McDonogh on its 2018 roster, one of whom, Ellis McKennie, tweeted that he planned to attend Friday’s ceremony.

Sule, a math teacher, taught McNair Algebra I, and he also tutored McNair in geometry and Algebra II. Sule became McDonogh’s coach this season; he previously coached running backs and linebackers. As a freshman, Sule said McNair was still learning how to use his body so he played on the JV team. Sule remembers how Spencer Folau, the offensive line coach, would say McNair always had the size to succeed but his work ethic led him to college scholarship offers.

The day after McNair died, McDonogh held a memorial service at the school’s chapel, which featured powerful periods of silence and storytelling in an open forum setting from those who knew McNair well.

“This is something that our athletic director shared with all our students, not just the football players — you don’t want to take life for granted,” said Sule, who played football at both McDonogh and Maryland. “While you’re out there representing McDonogh, have fun and enjoy this experience and moment. It puts things in perspective, what really matters in life. That’s something that has really brought us together as a football team.”

[Maryland players speak out, reveal plans to honor McNair]

In August, McKennie and Johnny Jordan, one of McNair’s close friends and roommates, announced how Maryland planned to honor McNair in similar ways. McNair’s Maryland jersey number, No. 79, will be retired through the end of McNair’s eligibility in 2021. The Terrapins will wear No, 79 stickers on their helmets and will also name its offensive line meeting room after McNair and encase his locker in glass. The team has brought McNair’s jersey and a No. 79 flag to both games so far this year.

The Terrapins’ home opener against Temple on Saturday will include a moment of silence for McNair, just as the team did in its season opener versus Texas.

Marty McNair met with the McDonogh players Thursday. He said he asked whether the death of his son had brought the team closer together, before adding, “What a wonderful way to honor our son.” Many Maryland players have also said the loss has made their team closer.

“Jordan was everybody’s son,” Marty McNair said. “He was everybody’s brother. He was everybody’s teammate.”

Read more on Maryland and the death of Jordan McNair:

Maryland president told commission some allegations are probably commonplace

After death of Jordan McNair, area high school coaches stress heatstroke prevention

For Maryland, financial fallout of McNair’s death could be tens of millions

Keep running till they stop it: Terps could keep it simple vs. Temple