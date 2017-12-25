Vice President Pence sometimes seems to agree with President Trump just by looking at him. Here are some of the ways he does it. (Bastien Inzaurralde/The Washington Post)

If praising President Trump were a contest, the top contestant would surely be, well, Trump.

“I went to an Ivy League college,” Trump said Oct. 25. “I was a nice student. I did very well. I’m a very intelligent person.”

“One of the great memories of all time,” Trump also said, pointing to his temple.

“There has never been a 10-month president that has accomplished what we have accomplished,” Trump said of his record on Nov. 29. “That, I can tell you.”

But in the Trump praise game, the president faces a worthy opponent — Vice President Pence. During their first year in office, Pence has shown he knows a thing or two about cheering on his boss. During a Cabinet meeting last week, the vice president praised Trump about every 12 seconds for three minutes straight.

He's said serving Trump, a leader of “conviction, vision and courage,” has been “the greatest privilege” of his life, and has compared Trump to Theodore Roosevelt.

“In President Donald Trump, I think the United States once again has a president whose vision, energy and can-do spirit is reminiscent of President Teddy Roosevelt,” he said while visiting Panama in the summer.

But Pence’s celebration of Trump extends further than his words. From nods to laughs, The Fix explored some of the ways Pence shows his praise of Trump — sometimes with just a look.