President Trump had quite a few head-scratching moments, gaffes and blunders in the last year. Here's a look back at the most memorable ones. (Jenny Starrs/The Washington Post)

In the world of 24/7 news scrutiny and Twitter warfare, it feels like few politicians escaped 2017 unscathed from gaffes or Internet embarrassment. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) had his, ahem, “honest mistake” that was caused by a “staffing issue” on Twitter. Hillary Clinton was ridiculed for her book title, “What Happened.” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's photo shoot with newly printed money prompted comparisons to James Bond villains, and former White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon’s penchant for wearing multiple collared shirts still remains one of 2017’s unsolved mysteries.

But no one had a year quite like President Trump.

Starting at the inauguration, with his walk up the White House steps to greet the Obamas without his wife and then his fight over his inaugural crowd size, Trump ignited a firestorm of online critiques and a contentious dialogue with the news media.

And it hasn’t wavered. His lengthy handshakes, public fights, brusque interactions and misspelled tweets have been the center of criticism — and meme-making. With 2017 wrapping up, watch the video above for a look back at his greatest hits.