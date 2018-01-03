It would be remarkable if the government shut down under Republicans' watch, less than a month after their tax victory. But it could happen anyway.

Congress has until Jan. 19 to pass a long-term spending bill that funds the government for the next year. And Congress is most skilled at blowing past important deadlines.

In fact, the only reason Jan. 19 is a deadline is because Congress kicked the can down the road over Christmas, after kicking the can down the road earlier in December, after kicking the can down the road in September, and on and on.

Keeping the government open requires both parties to compromise with each other (gasp!). Republicans need Democrats to pass a spending bill, since a sizable block of House Republicans probably won't vote for it, and in the Senate, Democrats can filibuster it. On top of everything, President Trump is one of the most unpredictable presidents of the modern era.

While four budget experts who spoke to The Fix think it's more likely than not Congress will pass something to keep the government open this month, they also say that to avoid a shutdown, Congress will have to solve three intractable problems. Here they are, in order of impact they could have on the spending debate:

1. To raise or not to raise spending caps

Trying to fund the government on a budget is hard. Trying to fund the government under a strict budget law that automatically cuts spending anytime you break your budget is nearly impossible.

That's why both sides say it's a priority to find a way to lift mandatory spending cuts put in place with the 2011 budget deal. But Republicans are focused on raising the caps for military spending to give Trump his requested increase of about $100 billion. Democrats are demanding a dollar-for-dollar raise on domestic spending, too. (Things like housing programs, Pell grants, and food and job assistance.) That could turn off some fiscally inclined Republicans, putting the whole spending bill in jeopardy, and cause a shutdown.

On this, budget experts think both sides have an incentive to work out a deal. Republicans and Trump are fresh off a tax victory, and Democrats don't want to position themselves as obstructionists.

“Democrats and the president want to be open to a more bipartisan approach to governing,” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, “and this will be their first attempt.”

2. Democrats go to the mat for ‘dreamers’



Supporters of protecting dreamers gather on the Capitol steps in December. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

A chunk of Democrats' left wing is fuming that leadership punted last month on seizing a deal to protect young undocumented immigrants, known as dreamers. (Trump ended their Obama-era protections in September, tossing their future to Congress. In December, Republican and Democratic congressional leaders struck a deal to push the debate on dreamers to 2018.)

But for many Democrats, this debate has been pushed back long enough. Steve Bell, a former GOP Senate budget aide now with the Bipartisan Policy Institute predicts there has to be some kind of immigration deal within or closely tied to the spending bill to get Democrats on board.

There is a bipartisan group in the Senate trying to put a deal together. Powerful GOP senators such as John Cornyn (Texas), Charles E. Grassley (Iowa), John McCain (Ariz.) and Jeff Flake (Ariz.) support dreamer protections. But it seems that for every Republican who wants dreamers protected, there is another Republican who sees it as amnesty.

Then there's Trump. He is giving some seriously mixed signals on whether he wants to protect dreamers. Now, he is demanding money for his border wall in exchange for extending protections. A wall is a nonstarter for most congressional Democrats and Republicans.

The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

If the two sides can't find a compromise, and if Democrats really push the issue, expect a shutdown.

“Government funding may depend on a deal with Democrats on” dreamers, said Stan Collender, a nonpartisan budget expert and Forbes columnist, “and Trump may not be willing to do that without money for his wall.”

3. How long (and how much) they should fund the Children's Health Insurance Program

Lawmakers on both sides generally agree they need to refund CHIP, a program 9 million children rely on that Congress let expire in September. Right before the holidays, Congress infused $3 billion to keep it afloat for the next few months.

It's not clear whether this particular funding battle will be tied to the overall spending bill, but it's a policy issue that Democrats could use as leverage, if their other plans fall through.

Any spending bill will need Democratic votes. But Democrats have more leverage when Republicans aren't unified on what they want, pointed out Molly Reynolds, a congressional analyst with the Brookings Institution. In the past, House conservatives have revolted on voting for spending bills, which meant House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) — and John Boehner before him — had to go to Democrats to ask for votes.

“Anything obviously needs nine votes from Senate Democrats (welcome, Doug Jones!)," Reynolds said in an email, “but it's harder for Democrats to demand more if their votes aren't also needed for things in the House.”