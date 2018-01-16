Defending President Trump is such a constantly thankless task that lawmakers try to avoid it at all costs. And Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) showed exactly why on Sunday.

During a town hall in Red Oak, Iowa, Ernst explained why she chooses not to weigh in on every Trump controversy like the most recent “shithole countries” one. “I don't respond a lot to what the president is saying, because you know what — if I'm going to talk, I want to talk about the things I'm working on and the things that are important to Iowa,” she said.

But facing a barrage of questions about the president, Ernst couldn't really avoid the topic. And KETV-TV clipped a particularly telling — and unintentionally funny — exchange in which Ernst assured people that Trump was standing up for U.S. allies.

Allies such as . . . Norway.

Here's the exchange:

ERNST: He is standing up for a lot of the countries that — where we have seen some — AUDIENCE MEMBER: Name a few. Could you name a few? ERNST: Yeah, you bet. Norway is one them. [LAUGHTER] ERNST: No, well, okay, how many of you think — you know, you laugh, but folks, who borders Norway? AUDIENCE MEMBER: Russia. ERNST: Russia.

Yep, Ernst was asked to pick a country Trump stands up for — in the middle of a furor over whether his comments about African nations was racist — and she picked the overwhelmingly white one that Trump used as a contrast to those “shithole countries.”

Ernst was put on the spot here, and it's possible she picked Norway because the Scandinavian nation's leader met with Trump in Washington last week. As for Norway's strategic importance in dealing with Russia, I'll leave that to the foreign policy experts; I'll just note that Norway is one of 14 countries that Russia borders.

But it all just reinforces how many problems Trump creates for his allies on Congress — and the sometimes impossible positions he puts them in.