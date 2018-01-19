House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said President Trump will be to blame if the government shuts down, citing several of his previous tweets. (Reuters)

We do not even know if the government shut down yet, and President Trump is already trying to lay the blame on the Democrats.

Government Funding Bill past last night in the House of Representatives. Now Democrats are needed if it is to pass in the Senate - but they want illegal immigration and weak borders. Shutdown coming? We need more Republican victories in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2018

There is a strong case to be made that if a shutdown happens, it's the president's actions (and lack thereof) that greatly exacerbated it. In other words, Trump could — and probably will — share a sizable chunk of the blame for a shutdown.

Here's why:

1. All of this is happening on his watch: This would be the first shutdown with one party controlling all of Washington. Republicans control both chambers of Congress and the White House, so how could Trump not get some of the blame for a shutdown? He's (ostensibly) in control of his party.

A politically potent symbol to drive home that point: The government will also shut down on the first anniversary of his presidency.



A view of the crowd at the Capitol during the inauguration of President Trump on Jan. 20, 2017. (Bill O'Leary /The Washington Post)

When you layer on what Trump has said about shutdowns, it is fair to wonder if Trump actually wants one, or at least is okay with one if it happens. My colleagues reported in November he told confidants a shutdown could be good for him politically; a chance to flex his hard-line muscles on immigration. He tweeted this last year:

either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

The president's aides said Friday Trump was instrumental in bringing conservative House Republicans on board with the spending bill, and he is “actively working right now” to prevent a shutdown. He invited Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to the White House on Friday to talk about a deal. The White House points out Senate Democrats are requiring 60 votes for a bill to pass the Senate. That is true, but a handful of Senate Republicans are voting against this bill, too.

[If the government shuts down, here's your cheat sheet on which party to blame]

2. No one in Washington seems to know what he wants: So, wait, if the president is saying in private he would be okay with a shutdown, but in public he is decrying one, what does he actually want?

That is a mystery to even his allies in Congress. This week, Trump cast doubt on whether he would sign a short-term spending bill to keep the government's lights on for another month, hours after his spokeswoman said he would. Hours before a precarious vote in the House of Representatives to avoid such a scenario, Trump pulled the rug out from under GOP leaders by seeming to take away their only leverage to get Democrats on board: funding the Children's Health Insurance Program.

CHIP should be part of a long term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term, extension! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Trump also pushed back on his chief of staff's statements by suggesting he had not backed off the notion of a border wall covering most of the 2,000 miles along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

“We don’t have a reliable partner at the White House to negotiate with,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) told The Post's Ed O'Keefe on Thursday morning, as he walked to the Capitol. “This has turned into an s-show for no good reason, and the only way out of this thing is to grow up a little bit — and I think that’s going to happen.”

3. He torpedoed a deal on immigration right when it mattered most: Trump has also been extraordinarily inconsistent on what he wants on an issue that is impossible to separate from this shutdown: preventing the deportation of immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children, known as “dreamers.”

He ended the Obama-era dreamer protections in September, tossing it to Congress to fix. Then he switched his position several times on whether he wanted Congress to find a permanent solution and/or what he wanted in exchange for it. (A border wall? Would a fence be okay? Ending the visa lottery program?)

Senators came up with a bipartisan deal they thought he could support. It included some money for a barrier on the border. In phone calls earlier in the day, these senators thought he was on board. When they went to the White House to present the deal, Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) told the New York Times he found Trump almost automatically opposed to any deal.

Then the president reportedly asked why the deal had to let in people from “shithole countries” like Haiti, El Salvador and African nations, and then you know what really hit the fan.

[Inside the tense, profane White House meeting on immigration]

4. “Shithole countries”: With two words, Trump caused an international incident and made it much more difficult for Democrats to negotiate with the president on even the shortest of spending deals. Their base was already frustrated Democrats did not extract dreamer protections in a December spending deal.

Suddenly, a vote even on a short-term spending bill without protections for young undocumented immigrants could be interpreted by liberals as a capitulation to Trump.



President Trump sits at his desk in February. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Trump is not the only one who will get blamed for a shutdown. Republicans are pushing the idea that Democrats are willing to vote against a spending bill over an unrelated issue: immigration.

Josh Holmes, a former top aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), points to recent history to make the case that Democrats are the ones to blame: In 2013, conservative Republicans refused to vote for a spending bill that did not defund Obamacare. The government shut down for 16 days, and polls showed a majority of Americans blamed Republicans.

“You take the party label off and watch how that's played out,” Holmes said. “It's never been good for the party that's blocking the funding for reasons irrelevant to the funding.”

For right now, a new Washington Post-ABC News poll showed the opposite: If the government shuts down, more Americans will blame Republicans and Trump over Democrats. The reasons are pretty clear.