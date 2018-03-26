President Trump often seems uninterested in the particulars of legislating and the limits of presidential authority. But you'd expect that the people around him might be a little more familiar with how government works.

Not necessarily, it seems. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared on “Fox News Sunday” this weekend in part to make the case for Trump getting a line-item veto — i.e. the ability to eliminate individual provisions in bills that are passed by Congress. Trump floated the idea Friday while grudgingly signing Congress's 2,200-page omnibus spending bill, and fiscal conservatives have long championed the idea because it theoretically cuts down on waste.

But in discussing the topic with Chris Wallace, Mnuchin appeared unfamiliar with even the basics of the line-item veto, which was struck down by the Supreme Court in the 1990s.

Here's the exchange:

MNUCHIN: As you heard him say, he's not planning on [signing an omnibus] again. I think they should give the president a line-item veto. These things should be looked at — WALLACE: But that's been ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, sir. MNUCHIN: Well, again, Congress could pass a rule, okay, that allows them to do it. But — WALLACE: No, no, sir, it would be a constitutional amendment. MNUCHIN: Chris, we don't — we don't need to get into a debate in terms of — there's different ways of doing this. My comment is, it's clear what happened.

Two things.

First, Mnuchin's comment that Congress could simply pass a rule is wrong. Even if you consider proposing a constitutional amendment to be “passing a rule,” it would require two-thirds majorities of both chambers and ratification by 38 out of 50 states. In other words, Congress can't do this on its own.

The second thing is that Mnuchin seems to suggest there is a “debate” to be had about the “different ways of doing this.” But there isn't — not really.

“Mnuchin probably doesn’t know that there was a real-life experiment in the 1990s that answered this question,” said Robert Spitzer, an expert on presidential vetoes who has written about President Bill Clinton's failed effort to use a line-term veto. Spitzer said Clinton used the line-item veto on 10 bills and about 80 different provisions in 1997 before the Supreme Court ruled it was unconstitutional in the 1998 case Clinton v. City of New York.

So is there any way Trump could get something even similar to a line-item veto without an amendment? Spitzer and others strained to imagine one.

“It is theoretically possible that an imaginative lawyer might invent a mechanism that would pass constitutional muster, but I know of no such invention to date,” Spitzer said. “The other thing is that the court was pretty emphatic in its decision that any kind of item veto would have to be granted through constitutional amendment, so that by itself pretty much slams the door on Mnuchin’s speculation.”

Added Roger Hartley, a constitutional amendment expert at Catholic University: “I could not imagine what ‘different ways’ he was thinking that are available to the Congress to enact constitutional line-item veto legislation absent a constitutional amendment.”

Another amendment expert, John Vile at Middle Tennessee State University, said the only other way would be “for the Supreme Court to reverse the decision when confronted with a similar bill.” But the court's decision was 6-3, he added, and it has signaled no desire to revisit the issue. (Plus, only one of the three dissenters, Stephen G. Breyer, remains on the court.)

This is hardly the first time the White House has seemed unfamiliar with the kinds of things you learn in a high school government class, but generally it's Trump. After failing to pass an Affordable Care Act replacement, for example, Trump began pushing for the Senate to get rid of the 60-vote threshold to end filibusters — despite that legislation not being subject to the filibuster. According to Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.), Trump told lawmakers a few months ago that he wanted to protect “Article XII” of the Constitution, which doesn't exist. Trump at one point expressed surprise that Abraham Lincoln was a Republican. And former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg recalled in Michael Wolff's book that he tried to teach Trump about the Constitution, and “I got as far as the Fourth Amendment, before his finger is pulling down on his lip and his eyes are rolling back in his head.”

If anything, Mnuchin's unfamiliarity with Trump's new push for a line-item veto shows how unseriously those around Trump are taking it — which would be appropriate, since it's totally unfeasible. The alternate explanation is that it is a semi-serious proposal, but one of Trump's own Cabinet officials went on TV to pitch it without even knowing the basics.

We don't need to get into a debate about which option is worse.