Former New York City mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, the most high-profile and vocal lawyer on President Trump's team focused on the investigation of alleged Russia's involvement with the Trump campaign, told CNN on Thursday that being a feminist and supporting the porn industry are incompatible.

“If you're a [feminist] and you support the porn industry, you should turn in your credentials,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani's comments were a follow-up to some he made earlier referring to Stormy Daniels, the adult-film actress suing the president and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen over a non-disclosure agreement related to an alleged affair between Daniels and the Trump. Daniels and her attorney now claim that the agreement is invalid.

The longtime Trump ally explained that women who work in porn are less worthy of his respect than other women.

His remarks came after Giuliani repeatedly attacked Daniels's character while speaking Wednesday at the “Globes” Capital Market conference in Tel Aviv. He said:

“Yes, I respect porn stars. Don't you respect porn stars? Or do you think that porn stars desecrate women? Do you think that porn stars don't respect women? And therefore sell their bodies. So, yes, I respect all human beings. I even have to respect, you know, criminals. But I'm sorry, I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a woman and as a person, and isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation.”

Giuliani also said:

“So, Stormy, you want to bring a case, let me cross-examine you. Because the business you're in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight. And secondly, explain to me how she could be damaged. I mean, she has no reputation. If you're going to sell your body for money, you just don't have a reputation. Maybe old-fashioned, I don't know.”

"Old-fashioned" is among the more charitable things Giuliani has been called since saying Daniels has “no reputation” because she works in the porn industry. Words closer to "chauvinistic" were much more common.

#stepupforstormy or #speakforyourself Women, no one going 2do this 4us. Speak up against our misogynistic prez & his dispicable lawyer Rudy — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) June 7, 2018

My client @StormyDaniels should be celebrated for her courage, strength and intelligence. She is one of the most credible people I have ever met regardless of gender. Period. I would be put her character up against Mr. Giuliani’s any day of the week. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 7, 2018

Giuliani’s stupid, condescending attack on Stormy as a “woman who sells her body for sexual exploitation”, only serves to highlight the hypocrisy of defending Trump, who had affairs & paid several such women & whose wife & ex-wife got paid for posing nude. Not a good look, Rudy. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 7, 2018

There are also plenty of people who agree that the porn industry is harmful to women. But Giuliani's takedown of the pornography industry as being a business that does not employ women of good character is baffling, considering that his client has a long-standing friendly relationship with the porn industry.

During the presidential election, Trump boasted to The Washington Post: “I was one of the few men in the history of Playboy to be on the cover.”

The Post reported in 2017:

Trump embraced the association: During his bid for the presidency, he was known to autograph copies of the magazine, offering a quick scrawl during campaign stops. Trump continued his relationship with Playboy over the years. In 1993, the magazine invited him to be a guest photographer and interviewer in a nationwide Playmate search. Seven years later, Trump made a cameo in an explicit Playboy video, which featured nude women in sexual positions.

Shaming a woman for choosing to work in a particular industry while representing a man who openly patronizes that same industry is, to many, a sexist double standard. And while Trump has publicly rejected the label of “feminist,” employing a man who polices the feminism of women seems an odd choice for someone who has repeatedly been accused of behaving inappropriately with women.

The likelihood of the highly opinionated politico enduring any real consequences for saying he does not respect Daniels is low. Trump seems to have given Giuliani a long leash to speak boldly and loosely on matters related to Trump — especially when it comes to defending the president against those attacking him.