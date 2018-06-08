The president loves a stage, and over the next few days, he'll be on two big ones.

President Trump is in Canada this weekend for the annual meeting of the Group of Seven countries, a loosely formed group of mostly Western, developed democracies.

Trump will then go to Singapore on Tuesday and become the first president to have a face-to-face meeting with North Korea's leader, where he hopes to make headway on convincing dictator Kim Jong Un to give up his nuclear arsenal.

But who knows what will happen. Wherever in the world Trump goes these days, he often brings controversy, even animosity, lots of tweets, Dennis Rodman, and the potential to make historic changes to the world order.

Here are four things to watch for as Trump parades on the world stage these next few days:

1. He didn't even want to go to Canada



President Trump is greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau on Friday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

And why would he? Nearly every world leader he'll meet there is extremely upset with Trump's decision to impose tariffs on their aluminum and steel imports. Trump doesn't have much backing on this back home either; Republicans in Congress don't agree with the tariffs and some are even trying to push legislation to stop them.

"The president said Tuesday to several advisers that he fears attending … may not be a good use of his time because he is diametrically opposed on many key issues with his counterparts and does not want to be lectured by them," report The Post's White House team.

2. He stirred up controversy before his plane took off

Trump just said the one other thing (besides: "I'm going to tax your most valuable imports to the U.S.") that is guaranteed to upset most of the world leaders he's visiting.

"Russia should be in this meeting," he told reporters Friday before leaving the White House for Canada.

The G-7 ejected Russia after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Wanting to welcome Russia back in now sounded particularly off-color to some, given world leaders had hoped to talk about ways to protect themselves from Russia meddling in their elections.

3. He's historically underprepared for the historic North Korea meeting



Trump and Kim on a TV screen in Seoul. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Trump says he's ready to negotiate with a notoriously brutal dictator who has a nuclear arsenal that could wipe out millions in minutes. But "ready" to Trump is a much looser term than other presidents might be comfortable with. He said this week he doesn't need to prepare as much: "It’s about the attitude. It’s about willingness to get things done.”

This whole summit has subject to Trump's whims. He threw key aides off guard when he said in March that this meeting would happen. He hadn't even nominated permanent ambassador to South Korea at the time. Then he canceled the meeting. Now it's back on.

That means that a high-stakes meeting that might normally take months or even years to put together is happening extraordinarily last minute, in diplomatic terms. Layer on two unpredictable leaders — one of whom seems to revel in the suspense of little-to-no preparation — and anything could happen.

4. He's got his own language for how things with North Korea will go

Foreign policy experts give the Trump administration credit for applying what Trump called "maximum pressure" sanctions to force Kim to negotiate on his nuclear arsenal.

Trump told reporters that heading into the summit, he's switched into a mode he calls "friendly negotiation. He even offered Kim something that's probably much more appealing than this summit: a meeting at the White House.

Watch what language Trump uses coming out of the meeting with Kim to gauge how it went. Trump told reporters that if he starts saying things like "maximum pressure" again, it will be a sign the meeting went badly.

A name in the Russia investigation you should know: Konstantin Kilimnik



Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, was charged alongside Konstantin Kilimnik on Friday for obstructing the Russia investigation. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Who he is: A business partner of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Kilimnik runs the Russia branch of Manafort's lobbying firm.

H0w he's involved in the Russia investigation: He's now charged in it. Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III charged Manafort and Kilimnik on Friday with obstruction of justice for asking two witnesses to lie about Manafort's foreign lobbying work. Manafort is already fighting multiple charges of money laundering and lying to investigators. These are the first charges for Kilimnik.

That's not all: The FBI has accused Kilimnik of having ties to Russian intelligence. That means the top person in Trump's campaign during the summer of 2016 was close with someone who had ties to Russian spies. (Kilimnik has denied that association.) The charges Friday aren't directly related to Russia meddling. They're centered on Manafort's lobbying work in Ukraine and what he did with the money. But this could put pressure on Manafort to reach a plea deal and share what he knows about the Trump campaign and Russia. Same with Kilimnik.

Programming note: I'll be out Monday on a reporting trip, but we'll have content from our other Fix writers. Have a great weekend, and thanks as always for reading. I appreciate you!