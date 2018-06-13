This week, two men who had threatened to nuke each other became the first sitting leaders from their countries to meet in person. And what came out of it?

According to President Trump, a lot — maybe even an end to the specter of disaster in the form of nuclear missiles launched by a rogue regime.

Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

If you listen to his critics, which include Republicans in Congress and nonpartisan North Korean experts, it's too early to tell what's changed with North Korea since this happened:



Trump and Kim shake hands in Singapore. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Here's a run-down of what we can say has changed and what hasn't since the summit.

What's changed

Trump says the U.S. will end its war preparedness drills with South Korea. It's a major concession to North Korea, which saw the drills as a threat to its regime. It's perhaps the only tangible concession from either side to come directly from that Singapore summit.

There is a signed a commitment to “denuclearize.” This is something North Korea has promised before, many times, while continuing to build up its arsenal. Trump says he “knows for a fact” that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un really means it this time. But that's not something we can measure right now.

Nobel talk is back. And it's coming exclusively from Trump's quarters. “Look, the last president was handed the Nobel Peace Prize,” said Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway on Fox News on Wednesday. “This president’s actually going to earn it.”

The United States's relationship with Canada. Before, during and after the Singapore summit with Kim, Trump consistently praised the brutal dictator accused of multiple human rights violations. And he consistently insulted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is predictably mad that the United States is taxing Canadian imports on steel and aluminum. Behind the scenes, Republican lawmakers are aghast that Trump would attack an ally while praising an enemy.

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

...Got along great with Kim Jong-un who wants to see wonderful things for his country. As I said earlier today: Anyone can make war, but only the most courageous can make peace! #SingaporeSummit — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

What hasn't changed

As far as we know, how North Korea operates. We don't have any proof or mechanism for ensuring the North Korea won't continue to test and build its nuclear arsenal, which could kill on a massive scale in a flash.

Trump's tendency to get out over his skis. Maybe he did just single-handedly solve one of the world's most dangerous and intractable geopolitical disputes. But it's way too early to ascertain that.

Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer - sleep well tonight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

Okay, wait, here's one other thing that has changed since Singapore



Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives home from Singapore on Wednesday. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Trump is showing flashes of humility and honesty after the summit.

He maintains that threatening “fire and fury” on North Korea and insulting Kim as “Little Rocket Man” got Kim to the table. But in an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity, Trump also allowed this: “Sometimes I felt foolish doing it.”

“There are times when it appears that Trump is deliberately obtuse [to optics]," writes The Fix's Callum Borchers. But not here. " … Trump effectively said that he gets why some observers doubted his approach. The president himself apparently felt silly, at the time.”

I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

Trump's humility didn't end there. After the summit, he acknowledged that he might be wrong in trusting Kim — but that if he were, he'd never admit it:

“I may be wrong, I mean I may stand before you in six months and say: 'Hey I was wrong. I don't know that I'll ever admit that, but I'll find some kind of excuse.”

As CNN's Jim Acosta pointed out, Trump rarely acknowledges his efforts to mislead and misconstrue when things don't go his way. He just did.

An astonishing moment of pure honesty from Trump... https://t.co/R8JcsoXDu7 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 12, 2018

3 takeaways from Tuesday's primaries



Bunny Ranch owner Dennis Hof won a Republican state legislative primary in Nevada. He credited Trump for leading the way. (Lisa J. Tolda//Reno Gazerre Journal via AP)

Voters in Maine, South Carolina, Nevada, North Dakota and Virginia went to the polls Thursday for all sorts of elections. Here's what we learned:

1. The Republican Party is Trump's party. After Trump sent this tweet about a GOP congressman in South Carolina who has been critical of him (and had an affair that took him to Argentina), the congressman lost his primary.

Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

It's overly simplistic to say Trump is why Rep. Mark Sanford is out of a job. But it underscored that if you're a Republican lawmaker and get on the wrong side of Trump, you should be prepared to lose your job for it.

2. Maine really wants to experiment with democracy. Voters used and then approved a new way of electing their politicians, by ranking them from first to last instead of just picking one. Ranked choice voting is used in a dozen cities across the U.S., but Maine was the first state to try it. Supporters say it breeds collegiality in politics by forcing candidates to form alliances, but the parties in power in the places where it's used don't like it.

3. Voters don't necessarily need their politicians to have morals. On Tuesday, a brothel owner, an admitted wife beater and a supporter of Confederate symbols who refused to denounce white supremacists all won their primaries.