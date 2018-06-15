He had a history-making meeting with a dictator. His former campaign chairman has been jailed. The state of New York is suing him for alleged widespread, persistent charity fraud.

And those are just the first three big news stories involving President Trump this week, out of at least 10 we can think of.



President Trump speaks to reporters Friday at the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Here's your super cheat sheet to a super big week of news, ranked in order of impact on Trump.

1. The Singapore summit: Trump's sit-down with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in Singapore is a diplomatic breakthrough, but questions remain about whether the president made a major concession to North Korea — ending U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises — in exchange for what critics say is a paper-tiger promise from North Korea to "denuclearize."

However this plays out, Trump's overtures to North Korea are so history-making that it will likely make the first paragraph of any assessment of his presidency.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2. Trump's campaign manager is going to jail: He hasn't been convicted of any crimes, but Paul Manafort will await two separate trials this year on secret lobbying and money laundering in jail after he allegedly tried to get a witness to lie for him, a judge decided Friday.

It looks like special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is tightening the screws on Manafort in an effort to get him to share what he knows about whether the Trump campaign worked with Russia to win the 2016 election.



Paul Manafort arrives at court on Friday. (Zach Gibson/Bloomberg)

3. Trump and his children are accused of charity fraud: The Trump Foundation wasn't really a charity; it was a "personal piggybank" for the president to advance his business and political interests for at least the past decade, the New York attorney general said Thursday in a stunning lawsuit.

Trump has denied all allegations and promised to fight them, but the breadth of charges — many of them first reported in The Washington Post — paints a potentially damaging picture of a man driven to benefit himself rather than others.

4. The United States and China are tariffing the heck outta each other: They almost reached a detente, but on Friday, the Trump administration decided to go ahead and tax $50 billion worth of Chinese imports. China promised to retaliate, especially with tariffs that could hurt the president's supporters in the farm states in the Midwest.

Trump's former top economic adviser said he worries a trade war with China will wipe out any economic benefit voters see from Trump's top legislative accomplishment, the GOP tax cut law.

5. Trump flexed his muscles in elections: Are you a Republican lawmaker who regularly criticizes Trump? Be prepared to be on the receiving end of an insult-driven tweet from the president on the day of your primary election — and lose your job. That's what happened to GOP Rep. Mark Sanford in South Carolina on Tuesday.

The Republican Party is Trump's party now.



U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.) hugged his sons after conceding defeat in his primary for election on Tuesday. (Wade Spees/The Post And Courier via AP)

6. There's no deal to protect 'dreamers': Republicans in Congress thought they had a deal the president could support, however unlikely it was to get through Congress. But Trump said Friday he wouldn't sign it, which means Congress just lost its last best chance this year to protect young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Some Republicans in Congress from states like Florida and California fear they could lose their elections in November over this — and Republicans' majority in the House of Representatives.



Supporters to protect "dreamers" from deportations on the steps of the Capitol in December 2017. (Reuters/Yuri Gripas)

7. Trump continues to take heat for separating families at the Mexican border: No matter how many times he disingenuously blames Democrats in Congress, it's a policy his administration put in place to deter people from illegally crossing the border.

It's a policy that's earning him a lot of negative attention, including from some evangelical circles.



Boys detained at the border in Brownsville, Texas on Wednesday. (Health and Human Services)

8. Scott Pruitt tried to get a wife his job: He did it while using taxpayer-funded staff and potentially leveraging his position as head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

It's the latest in a string of ethical abuses for Trump's most troubled Cabinet member, but it could be the one most likely to get him in legal trouble.

9. That 'We'll stop [Trump]' text from an FBI agent: FBI agent Peter Strzok, who worked high up in the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the Russia-Trump connection investigation, sent a private text during the election that appeared to suggest he could use his position at the FBI to stop Trump from getting elected. That's what a new report from the independent watchdog at the Justice Department revealed. Strzok denies that was his intent.

It suggests heavy anti-Trump bias from a key FBI agent.



Part of the Department of Justice Inspector General's report.(AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

10. The rest of the inspector general report on the FBI: This is last in our ranking for two reasons: 1) Despite Strzok's text, the watchdog didn't find that the FBI's overall 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails was biased. 2) The report said nothing about either the ongoing Russia investigation that so concerns the president or about how the FBI comports itself now.

This was all about an investigation that is over, and much of the high-level staff involved is gone or demoted.