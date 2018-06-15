FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who headed the Clinton & Russia investigations, texted to his lover Lisa Page, in the IG Report, that “we’ll stop” candidate Trump from becoming President. Doesn’t get any lower than that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

President Trump is right: It looks terrible that an FBI agent involved in both the Hillary Clinton email and Trump-Russia investigations privately texted this to someone: "We'll stop" [Trump from becoming president]. Being partisan is not the FBI's job.

But, predictably, here's where Trump takes his response too far. A couple of FBI agents do not make up an entire agency. And independent investigators have said they found no evidence that the actual investigations were influenced by agents' personal bias.

It's just one of several examples of Trump way overplaying his hand on the Justice Department watchdog report released Thursday on how the FBI mishandled the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Let's start with the "we'll stop" text by FBI agent Peter Strzok. If Trump wants to view people's partisanship as their only motive for doing their jobs, he loses that argument very quickly when it comes to the independent, FBI-backed investigation currently looking into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and any possible collusion between his campaign and the Russians.

The FBI is now led by someone Trump picked, Director Christopher A. Wray. During the campaign, FBI agents repeatedly got warrants to spy on a former Trump official from the judicial branch with mostly Republican-appointed judges. A Republican at the top of the Justice Department appointed a special counsel last year to investigate the Trump campaign's connections to Russia. And that special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, has been a registered Republican with an impeccably nonpartisan career in law enforcement.

By Trump's own "partisanship equals bias" logic, these people should be helping him rather than investigating him. But Republicans in Trump's own government think it's worth spending a year-plus looking into whether his campaign worked with Russia to influence the 2016 election. Senate Republicans also haven't ruled out collusion.

None of this minimizes the fact that an FBI agent who was involved in key 2016 investigations privately expressed his anti-Trump feelings in a way that strongly suggested he was going to use his power at the FBI to influence Trump's election chances.

But a nearly two-year investigation by the Justice Department's watchdog found no evidence that those private sentiments expressed by Strzok actually influenced his work.

"The report did not find any evidence of political bias or improper consideration actually impacting the investigation under review," Wray said.

What's more, Trump is completely ignoring the entire reason the Justice Department inspector general wrote this report: to look at whether the FBI mishandled the Clinton email investigation, not the Russia probe.

The inspector general report is pretty clear on that front. It found that former FBI director James B. Comey wasn't biased, but he made judgment calls during the campaign that negatively affected Clinton, such as announcing the end of the investigation but criticizing her without first going up the chain of command, and announcing that he was reopening the investigation days before the election.

Trump can use that to vindicate his firing of Comey — and he is. But it defies logic for the president to use this report to argue that the FBI is now biased against him.

"There's nothing in the report which says the FBI was biased in favor of Clinton," Cornell Law School Vice Dean Jens David Ohlin said. "If anything, it's the opposite. The FBI handled the investigation in a way that was very problematic for Clinton and complicated her life immensely."

[5 takeaways from the inspector general report]

Trump is factually stretching and even factually abusing a report to benefit himself politically: Personal partisanship does not automatically equal professional bias. And if anything, the FBI hurt Clinton's electoral chances, not his.