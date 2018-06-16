As President Trump concluded his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week, he made sure to thank the “important” citizens of Singapore, emphasize the importance of denuclearization (“so important”) and sign a “very important” joint statement.

Diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula is just the latest issue Trump considers “so important” to his agenda.

Just over 500 days into office, Trump has cited the importance of pretty much everything, including, but not limited to:

Jobs

The economy

The military

Immigration

A southern border wall

His Cabinet

Health care

Drug prices

North Korea

Education

Apprenticeships

The Supreme Court

Judicial nominations

Infrastructure

Taxes

Health care

“Right to try” legislation

Background checks and gun safety

“Reciprocal” trade

School safety

Regulations

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

Internet access

Technology

Space

Reporter questions

Values

Chemistry

Believing in yourself

Indeed, there are so many “important” things Trump emphasizes, they seem to constantly supersede one another in importance. Trump himself has said as much.

“America can really never, ever rest until children of every color are fully included in the American Dream — so important, I think probably one of my most and maybe my most important goal,” Trump said two weeks after being sworn into office.

In February, Trump said eliminating regulations was “probably as important, or even more important, to the massive tax cuts.” At the same event 20 minutes later, Trump touted the confirmations of his judicial nominees as “one of the most important things, if not the most important thing, that we’re doing.”

And speaking to the National Rifle Association in May, Trump said “nothing is more important than protecting innocent lives.”

Still other times, Trump seems content to equalize the importance of things.

“The rhetoric was important and the sanctions were important,” Trump said Tuesday, citing factors that led to the joint statement with North Korea. “I don’t even know which one was more important. They were both important.”