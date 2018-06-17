For Father's Day 2016, Paul D. Ryan gave the world . . . Paul D. Ryan.

Specifically, the Republican House speaker tweeted a soft-focus video about life with his three growing children. “We fish. We hike. We go do something,” Ryan said as a string instrument plucked in the background. “Then we go to the store or get some venison out of the freezer, and I grill a huge smorgasbord.”

This was a decent video, according to the Twitter ratio rule. More than 100 hearts and friendly retweets far outnumbered a few dozen hostile comments, many of them left by partisans on edge about the upcoming presidential election.

For Father's Day 2017, Ryan's office either recycled the previous year's footage, or he wore exactly the same green tie and shirt. “I believe I can be a great policymaker, advocating for the beliefs and ideals I have without sacrificing my higher priority, which is just to have a good family life,” he said, with a little shrug for the camera.

This, too, was a relatively well-received Twitter video, even in the toxic political climate of President Trump's first year in office. More hearts than snark.

But then this weekend Ryan re-gifted himself to America again — tweeting the same video from 2017, with his same advice on the ideal family life, and the same grinny group photos of Liza, Charlie, Sam and their dad.

And what might have been appreciated on Father's Days past went over like a used food processor this time, amid the Trump administration's ­“zero-tolerance” crackdown on illegal migration that has resulted in the forced separation of thousands of children from their mothers and fathers at the southwestern U.S. border.

My life changed the day I became a father. Liza, Charlie, and Sam are my highest priority. Wishing all of the dads out there a happy early #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/w3UsSkR4Lf — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 16, 2018

More than 30,000 replies to Ryan's Saturday video eclipsed fewer than 1,000 retweets, a roughly 30-to-1 ratio that is off-the-charts bad even by the speaker's historical standards.

Many of the replies are variations on the same theme: images of children being physically taken from their parents, compared with the family fun on display in the House speaker's video.

Paul Ryan is wishing a happy Father's Day to all the dads out there, except those who may be seeking asylum in this country and have had their young children ripped from their arms. Those dads get Paul Ryan's cowardly silence.https://t.co/LOzKu7Bqt7 — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) June 16, 2018

“How about the dads having their children torn from their arms,” asked @kaicee118.

“Happy Father's Day to everyone who knows where their children are, AMIRITE, PAUL?” asked Geraldine DeRuiter.

Gabriel Roth, an editor at Slate, retweeted Ryan and invoked the death of Marco Antonio Muñoz, a Honduran father who killed himself after being separated from his wife and child.

Former president Bill Clinton also chimed in, tweeting that “children should not be a negotiating tool.”

And the singer John Legend just swore at the congressman.

Siri: where can I buy futures on highly ratioed #FathersDay tweets from GOP elected officials? https://t.co/3jAG1CJ1Z4 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) June 16, 2018

And, yes, the commenters were generally of the liberal bent.

“TAKE COVER! Paul D. Ryan’s ‘early Father’s Day’ tweet with his kids INFURIATES Resistance lefties,” mocked the right-wing tweet aggregator Twitchy.

But the torrent of mockery directed at Ryan was much larger, possibly an order of magnitude larger than any that had visited his Twitter feed before.

And this is the same Ryan who once deleted a tweet celebrating a secretary's $6-a-month tax cut and who New York magazine had once claimed was “the most hated man on Twitter, scientifically,” citing ratio statistics to do so.

Incredibly tone deaf today. https://t.co/lb2G4r4DSp — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 16, 2018

If nothing else, the furious reaction to Ryan's ostensibly apolitical Father's Day tweet demonstrated how much public revulsion there is over the Trump administration's policy of detaining parents who cross the border without documentation, which has caused nearly 2,000 children to be seized and taken to government shelters.

On Father's Day, as several Democratic lawmakers visited a New Jersey immigration detention center, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told NBC News's “Meet the Press” that “nobody likes this policy” (even though White House aide Stephen Miller told the New York Times that the policy was a “simple decision ... The message is that no one is exempt from immigration law.")

Not everyone yelling at Ryan, accusing him of hypocrisy, seemed to be aware that he said just last week, “We don't want kids to be separated from their parents.” Or that his party, while officially blaming Democrats for the separations, is drafting legislation that would allow children to remain with their parents in lockup. (But as Politico reported, immigration advocates have criticized that GOP plan, as well, claiming it would result in even longer detentions.)

Because Ryan should celebrate Father's Day some other week? I remember when some people on the Right would get mad at Obama for doing Dad stuff because of his politics. Don't be that guy. https://t.co/VaMwqNT3hf — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 16, 2018

Ryan's office declined to comment on the Twitter reaction. It's worth nothing that the video was actually posted Saturday, as an early Father's Day treat, and it has been the speaker's practice to share a second video on the day of.

