For the past month and a half, the Trump administration has implemented the practice of separating migrant parents and children, a policy that has become a lightning rod in recent days.

And as it gains attention, President Trump is taking heat for it from high-profile conservatives, like evangelical leaders, former first lady Laura Bush and even — depending on how you read her statement — his wife, the current first lady.

Anytime Trump tries to follow through on his campaign promises to close off U.S. borders, controversy follows. Republicans in Congress despise his tariffs on other countries' aluminum and steel, fearing he'll start an economically devastating trade war. Many opposed his temporarily travel ban for majority-Muslim countries.

But, as on those two issues, it's an open question whether Republicans in Congress and voters will put pressure on the president to end the policy that has put some 2,000 migrant children in detention centers along the U.S.-Mexico border as their parents are held separately.

Let's run through the debate, specifically how the Trump administration is trying to defend it — not always consistently:

Trump administration officials argue that they're stopping fraud: They say they've found hundreds of cases of migrants traveling with children who aren't their own, with some possibly at risk of human trafficking.

They say this will be a deterrent for people or families who consider crossing with children: In the past, parents apprehended at the border were allowed to stay with their children rather than go to jail while they await deportation proceedings. “Why wouldn’t you bring children with you if you knew you would be released and not prosecuted?” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently.

They think it will force Democrats in Congress to agree to fund Trump's border wall: This is the most politically naked explanation, and it's coming straight from Trump. For months he's consistently been demanding Congress give him billions to start building his border wall and make cuts to legal immigration. Now he's strongly suggesting he'd stop separating families in exchange.

It is the Democrats fault for being weak and ineffective with Boarder Security and Crime. Tell them to start thinking about the people devastated by Crime coming from illegal immigration. Change the laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

Why don’t the Democrats give us the votes to fix the world’s worst immigration laws? Where is the outcry for the killings and crime being caused by gangs and thugs, including MS-13, coming into our country illegally? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

What happens next? Don't expect Republicans in Congress to try to pressure Trump to stop this. One of the first high-quality polls on family separation says Trump has his base behind him. Some 66 percent of Americans oppose the policy, but 55 percent of Republicans are okay with separating families at the border, a new Quinnipiac University poll found.

And don't expect Democrats to acquiesce to Trump's demands. They consider this nothing less than a hostage situation, both politically and literally.

A name you should know in all this: Kirstjen Nielsen



Trump listens to Nielsen speak in March. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Who she is: She's the head of the Department of Homeland Security, which is in charge of implementing the separation policy.

“We will not apologize,” she said Monday.

Did you misspell her first name just now? Nope. It has a “j” in it.

Why is she politically interesting? We've reported that behind the scenes, Trump doesn't trust her. The New York Times also reported she's actually skeptical of the child-parent separation policy. And yet she's not just implementing the policy, she's stretching the bounds of credibility — especially her own— to defend it, writes The Fix's Aaron Blake.

A must-read on how this photo at the border came to your screen



A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation. (John Moore/Getty Images)

The Post's Avi Selk interviewed John Moore, an award-winning photographer for Getty Images, about what was happening in the photo he took last week:

Moore was kneeling in the road about six feet away. Most other families were already in the van. He knew that whatever photos he took next would be his last before he returned to his hotel room, then flew home to Connecticut and his own children. “It was very quick,” he recalled. The mother set the girl down, and an agent ran began to run gloved hands across her body, and the girl began to scream.

The images defining the battle over what's happening at the border

Very few of us can actually be there to judge for ourselves, and the administration has tightly controlled who can enter the detention facilities. But the images we do have are searing.

And right now, those images are putting Trump administration officials at risk of losing that battle. They're even acknowledging it, writes The Fix's Callum Borchers writes: