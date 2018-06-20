President Trump couldn't have handed Republicans in Congress a more politically perilous or miserable situation to deal with if he tried.

Less than five months before an election where Republicans in Congress are at risk of losing one or both chambers, they are thrust into trying to come up with an emergency fix to a politically unpopular, potential humanitarian crisis on the border that was manufactured by their party's leader.

And Trump isn't helping much as they try to find a solution. In fact, he's arguably making things worse. Two House bills are under consideration, both of which would ease the Trump administration's policy of separating families at the border and reinstate protections for young undocumented immigrants — protections Trump ended. Trump has been indecisive about which piece of House legislation he'd support.

House Republicans hosted him on Tuesday evening, hoping for some clarity after he initially appeared to torpedo the compromise bill on Friday that actually has a chance of getting a majority of Republicans on board. That bill would cut legal immigration and in exchange offer a path to citizenship for the young undocumented immigrants known as “dreamers.” (So far no Democrats have signaled support for it.)

Trump gave no such clarity on the two dueling bills.

“He didn’t really tell us what bill to vote for,” Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) told Washington Post reporters outside that meeting.

Instead, Trump gave some lawmakers in the room a reason to actually boo him, by dissing Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.), who lost his primary last week thanks in part to a feud with Trump.

Even the subject at hand, immigration, is the last thing Republican leaders in Congress want to be dealing with right now. They tried to quash a petition by moderate Republicans to hold a vote on protecting dreamers, fearful that it would pass with the help of Democrats — not a good look for a Republican-controlled Congress hoping to ramp up its base's enthusiasm.

The whole reason moderate House Republicans were taking extraordinary steps to get such a vote in the first place? Trump. He ended dreamer protections last fall — though their status is now held up in courts — and tossed it to Congress to deal with.

A few months later, the government shut down over a battle in the Senate on protecting dreamers. Republicans blamed Democrats but were acutely aware the government was shutting down when they controlled all of Washington. A few months later, the government almost shut down again because Trump appeared to be panicking that he was about to sign a spending bill with no money for his border wall.

Trump has also made clear that he's willing to use his policy of separating families at the border as a negotiating chip to get his wall.

It is the Democrats fault for being weak and ineffective with Boarder Security and Crime. Tell them to start thinking about the people devastated by Crime coming from illegal immigration. Change the laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

The thing that Trump misses — or just doesn't care about — is that Republicans have been struggling for years to find a consensus on immigration. Its leaders attempted to moderate their positions on immigration after a bruising loss in the 2012 presidential election. But Trump has pulled them to the right with his hard-line policies — a proposed wall, a zero-tolerance policy on people trying to cross illegally, an unapologetic and unrelenting effort to separate thousands of children from their families over the past six weeks.

“We've wrestled with this issue for a decade,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) pointed out Tuesday.

McConnell has been reluctant all year to dabble in immigration. He views it as a no-win situation for his vulnerable Republican incumbents, like Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.), who are trying to hang on in blue-leaning states in an already tough election year for Republicans.

But immigration is exactly what he's having to focus the Senate on again thanks to Trump. He'd much rather be spending the Senate's dwindling time approving Trump's judges or preparing spending bills for a September budget battle. (A budget battle that could turn into yet another shutdown on Republicans' watch, just before the midterms, if Trump vetoes a bill that doesn't have enough funding for his border wall.)

[Senate Republicans just rebuked Trump on family separations]

All of this combined ranks as one of McConnell's worst legislative nightmares. It's House Republican leaders' worst legislative nightmare, too. And it's entirely manufactured by Trump, who is — purposefully or not — sabotaging on a near daily basis Congress's efforts to fix the problems he created.