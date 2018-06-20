

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on Capitol Hill in April. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

White evangelicals have largely supported the Trump administration's immigration policies. But one group the administration did not win were white mainline protestants. And members of one Protestant denomination are making it known that they do not support the most recent immigration policy of one of their lay members: Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Nearly 700 members of the United Methodist Church signed a complaint protesting the Trump administration's family separation policy announced and defended by Sessions.

Based on 2016 United Methodist Book of Discipline, the members, many of them church leaders, charged Sessions with “child abuse,” “immorality,” “racial discrimination” and “dissemination of doctrines contrary to the standards of doctrine of the United Methodist Church.”

The letter was written to the pastors of the two churches where Sessions is active. In Mobile, Ala., he is a member of Ashland Place United Methodist Church, pastored by the Rev. Sterling Boykin. In Arlington, he attends Clarendon United Methodist Church, pastored by the Rev. Tracy Wines.

The complaint reads:

While other individuals and areas of the federal government are implicated in each of these examples, Mr. Sessions — as a long-term United Methodist in a tremendously powerful, public position — is particularly accountable to us, his church. He is ours, and we are his. As his denomination, we have an ethical obligation to speak boldly when one of our members is engaged in causing significant harm in matters contrary to the Discipline on the global stage.

Sessions, a conservative member of the world's largest Methodist denomination, probably disagrees with his fellow church members' position on separating immigrant children from their parents. After other Christians criticized the policy, Sessions, who has taught Sunday school at times, pointed to the Bible to support his approach.

Sessions used scripture to defend the policy in a speech to law enforcement officers earlier this month:

“Persons who violate the law of our nation are subject to prosecution. I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13 to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order. Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves and protect the weak and lawful.”

While there are plenty of conservative Christians who support Sessions's interpretation of the Bible, the United Methodist Church is one of the country's most politically diverse. It includes everyone from Sessions to establishment Republican former president George W. Bush to frequent Sessions critics Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and the former 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who has pointed to the scriptures to criticize the Trump administration's policy.

Those who selectively use the Bible to justify this cruelty are ignoring a central tenet of Christianity. Jesus said "Suffer the little children unto me." He did not say “let the children suffer.” — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 18, 2018

But no matter how much theological debate happens between Sessions and his fellow church members, as well as those from outside of his religious tribe, the attorney general is not probably to back down from this policy; it appears that his deeply-held conviction is that breaking the laws of immigration deserves punishment. Sessions is more probably to link up with those with whom he has found common ground politically than theologically.

And he is not the only one.

In the current political climate, political tribalism often trumps religious tribalism. It has been difficult for many people of faith to get on the same page with other members of their congregations if they don't share the same politics. It is not yet clear how Sessions responded to the letter from his fellow Methodists, but the likelihood of him changing his mind after getting pushback from individuals he does not know seems low considering the affirmation he is getting from Christians who believe what he does.

Darrell Scott, a pastor and member of Trump's evangelical advisory council, dismissed the criticism the Trump administration is receiving from the left.

Once the mid terms are over, liberals won’t talk about detained or separated illegal immigrant children until 2020. #itsallpolitics — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) June 19, 2018

And perhaps the view of another Christian on separating babies from their mothers is the one that matters most to Sessions: President Trump.

Sessions has repeatedly been on the receiving end of the president's criticism, with Trump recently saying that he wishes he would have chosen someone other than Sessions to be attorney general after the Justice Department official recused himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

While Sessions may not have the favor of numerous Methodists right now, he appears to be on Trump's good side on this issue. And that — combined with the fact that Sessions apparently believes that he is doing what is right in the eyes of God — is probably more than enough for him to push the concerns of many of his church brethren aside.