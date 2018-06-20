After six weeks, more than 2,000 immigrant children torn from their parents and days of nonstop headlines about what's happening at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Trump has admitted defeat: He will reverse his administration's policy of separating children from parents caught crossing the border illegally.

That's remarkable because just this morning, Trump and his administration were saying they had no choice but to take the children away from their jailed parents, that the law requires it and Congress alone must fix it.

The Fake News is not mentioning the safety and security of our Country when talking about illegal immigration. Our immigration laws are the weakest and worst anywhere in the world, and the Dems will do anything not to change them & to obstruct-want open borders which means crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018

None of that was true, and Trump just tacitly admitted as much by signing an order to end the policy himself.

This fight isn't done. There could be court and legislative battles. And Trump could always change his mind and order the government to start separating families again.

But for now, this crisis is blunted, and the president just did something he rarely does: back down. Here's what likely led to this, and what could happen next:

He lost Republicans in Congress: When you lose Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), one of the most conservative members of Congress, you've lost almost everyone. Despite polls showing a majority of Republican voters support the policy, all Republican senators said this week that they don't. Both the Senate and the House of Representatives were racing to vote on legislation that would rebuke Trump and end or ease the separations.

The midterms: Republican strategists are worried that this controversy has scared independent and swing voters away from the Republican Party just months before voters decide whether it should keep control of Congress. Polls this week showed 7 in 10 women — a key voting group this November — oppose the separations.

Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, didn't help the perception-game of Republicans when he mocked a story of a 10-year-old with Down syndrome being taken away from her mother.

Melania Trump: She spent the past few days quietly urging her husband to stop separating families, The Post's Mary Jordan reports. So did Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter, though she never spoke out publicly like the first lady.



Trump and Melania Trump on Tuesday. (AFP PHOTO / Mandel Ngan)

The news coverage: Trump himself conceded this week to House Republicans that his side was losing the image battle. When you have a photo of a 2-year-old bawling while her mother is searched by Border Patrol agents, words can get lost.



A 2-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Trump's argument was ultimately untenable: Even his allies in conservative media struggled to explain how the Trump administration could argue it wasn't separating families, that it was Democrats' fault families were being separated or that the Bible mandated the policy.

What happens next

Court cases, probably. Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy on the separations was two-pronged. It meant first separating children from parents who are caught crossing the border illegally, then putting those parents into jail.

That second prong is still the administration's policy. Now parents and children could be put in detention centers together while the parents await hearings to plead their case to stay in the United States.

Except federal courts have ruled that child migrants should not be kept in such conditions, so the Trump administration just opened itself up to a lawsuit. It could find itself defending keeping migrant families together after it spent weeks tearing them apart.

Congress could step in and write a new law about how long children can stay with their parents in detention. But it's to-be-determined if Congress can do anything on immigration right now, especially since Trump just deflated any urgency to act.

One more, unrelated thing: A brewing controversy in Trump's Cabinet you should know about



Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

This time, we're not talking about Scott Pruitt. We're talking about Wilbur Ross.

Trump's commerce secretary is a major investor in a shipping company with ties to Russia. The New York Times asked him about that last fall for an investigation. He sold some of his stock in Navigator days later.

Actually, he shorted the stock, meaning he sold it just before Navigator's stock fell when the Times story came out, then essentially bought it back at a cheaper price.

So did Ross know that a negative news story was coming about Navigator and sell his stock in it to make a profit? He denied that in a Capitol Hill hearing Wednesday.

With everything else going on in Washington, this might seem like small potatoes. But trading stock based on insider knowledge is illegal, and if federal investigators' interest is piqued, Ross may have to explain it to them.

