

A 2-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12 in McAllen, Tex. (John Moore/Getty Images)

The information emerging about the child-parent separations on the border that resulted from the Trump administration’s harsh immigration policy set off a cascade of emotion in recent weeks. And it has left a string of resonant images, videos, audio recordings and reports in its wake as people have sought to document the practice and see how it was being applied.

The latest addition to this growing body of documentation are two magazine covers, which have re-emerged as potent social symbols in the highly charged media atmosphere that has characterized the Trump era. Time magazine ran a cover that used one of the images that has been most resonant in the past week, taken of a young girl crying as her mother was patted down by a Border Patrol agent before the two were separated. Time took the image of the girl and juxtaposed it next to President Trump, whose hard-line immigration views, and reportedly, political calculations, drove the practice before he issued an executive order this week for it to halt.

[Reversal on migrant families deepens confusion over Trump’s immigration order]

“Welcome to America,” the cover says, as Trump looks down at the girl in tears.

The cover did not portray the president in a flattering light, to say the least.

For a man who used to brag about being on the cover of @time magazine, this is brutal pic.twitter.com/21jv37U5om — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) June 21, 2018

Time wrote that it selected the photo because of how powerful it was.

The original photo was taken by John Moore, a photojournalist for Getty Images who has spent years documenting the border, as well as wars and refugee crises around the world. Moore told The Post this week about the hours he spent documenting a group of families who crossed the Rio Grande into Texas at night last week, and then were detained. He had asked a Honduran woman if he could follow her and her 2-year-old daughter as they were processed. They said yes. And it was during that process that he took the photo.

“The mother stoically had her hands against the vehicle, and the girl was crying,” Moore said. “Neither were saying words. Nothing could be said with her. She needed to be with her mother.”

[‘I wanted to stop her crying’: The image of a migrant child that broke a photographer’s heart]

Some criticized the image.

“ ‘Welcome to America’ where print publications are losing so much revenue, they have to put photoshopped liberal propaganda on covers,” wrote conservative commentator Britt McHenry.

The New Yorker magazine’s cover also made a splash as it made the rounds on social media on Thursday, though it was created with a different medium: a watercolor by the satirical comic artist Barry Blitt. Blitt spoke a bit about the art of satire — how to use humor and when to back off it.

“Yeah, my first instinct is to try to make a joke, and it’s not always appropriate — though those are the moments when a laugh might be most appreciated,” he said. “Still, I’m not so far gone that I can’t tell when a gag isn’t the right response. And I’m always second-guessing myself anyway, so the process is messy and unappealing to talk about.”

Both Time and the New Yorker have made waves with many covers that reference Trump or his policies in the past two years.

Avi Selk contributed reporting.

Read more:

From KKK hoods to Nazi salutes, some magazines are betting on bold, artistic Trump covers

Antwon Rose, unarmed teen shot and killed by East Pittsburgh police, remembered as ‘a true joy’

Koko, the beloved gorilla that learned to communicate using sign language, has died