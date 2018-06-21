

Trump and Ryan in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

House Republicans are planning to vote Thursday on not one but two bills that could drastically change the U.S. immigration system.

Even if neither bill passes, the fact that they will have voted on them is remarkable. And Republicans likely have President Trump to thank (or blame) for that.

For the past decade, the last thing House Republicans wanted to do was vote on overhauling immigration laws. They spent almost two years under the Obama administration arguing it was a mistake to put a comprehensive immigration bill to a vote. The hard-line politics on the GOP's far right made voting on immigration changes untenable. One of House Republicans' top leaders, Eric Cantor, had just lost a surprise primary in Virginia to a tea party challenger, and no one wanted to be next.

By the end of President Barack Obama's term, a 2013 bill the Senate passed that would have provided a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants still hadn't come up for a vote in the Republican-controlled House.

But now that Republicans control Washington, we're in a new situation. The House of Representatives is voting on not one but two broad immigration bills, one of which would provide a path to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants.

This isn't an apples-to-apples comparison to the immigration fight a few years ago. The bills before Congress on Thursday are much narrower than the one Republicans confronted a few years ago. But it's still fair to say that Republicans are finally starting do something about what they've been saying for years — that the immigration system is broken and Congress, not a president, needs to do something about it.

“The immigration issue is not going away,” House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) said Wednesday. “The president wants a solution, our members want a solution, the American people want a solution, so we need a solution.”

Speaking of the president, as much as he's sabotaged recent immigration negotiations, Trump is a big driver for this change in the Republican Party on immigration.

First, he's not Obama, which means Republicans in Congress aren't fearful of being cast as doing the other side's bidding on immigration.

Second, Trump wants much more conservative changes to immigration than Obama ever did, like cutting legal immigration and building an actual wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. A lot of those things aren't even popular with a majority of Republican lawmakers, but they are popular with the far right wing of the party, the one that didn't want to play ball on immigration a few years ago.

But the biggest change Trump has wrought to the immigration debate is to take a wrecking ball to it: Trump is forcing Congress to act by dismantling key parts of the current immigration system that few lawmakers in Congress want to see go.

Last fall, he ended the “dreamer” program that allowed some 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children to come out of the shadows. This spring, he started separating families at the border, which came under intense, bipartisan criticism this week. Trump reversed the policy just six weeks after it started, but Republicans were already scrambling to put together bills in Congress to stop it.

[Senate Republicans just rebuked Trump on family separations]

Basically, in being willing to use the nation's existing immigration system as a negotiating chip, Trump gave Congress no choice but to try to fix it.

On the dreamers front, moderate Republicans in the House defied Republican leaders' authority to push a vote to protect dreamers before they had to face voters next November. That morphed into what's being voted on Thursday, a conservative bill with aspects Trump might support — like cutting legal immigration — with a path to citizenship for dreamers. That compromise has a better chance of passing than a second, more conservative bill up for a vote Thursday, but both are slim.

And Trump's politically unpopular family-separation policy became yet another reason for House Republicans to bring immigration bills to a vote this week. Trump decreased the urgency when he ended the separation policy on his own. But Congress could still provide a more permanent fix to how families are held when apprehended at the border, and that may be a reason for reluctant House Republicans to vote for the compromise legislation.

The Fix's Aaron Blake posited last year that Trump could be the one Republican to get the GOP to vote on a comprehensive immigration overhaul. He's really good at knocking the party off its principles, especially when we have electoral evidence that those same conservative voters who recoil at giving undocumented immigrants citizenship also recoil at any lawmaker who opposes Trump.

Trump did just help the GOP take a tiny step toward comprehensive immigration change. He did it in a very Trumpian way: not by taking a stand on wanting comprehensive immigration change, but by attempting to dismantle the system we have now.