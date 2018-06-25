Rep. John Carter (R-Tex.) hasn’t won a race by fewer than 20 points in a decade. Veteran MJ Hegar (D) is trying to change that, and she made a big splash over the last few days with an ad that includes a subtle but brutal jab at Carter.

Hegar served three tours in Afghanistan and later successfully lobbied the Obama administration to lift the ban on women serving in combat.

In a new ad “Doors” — which you can watch above — Hegar shows viewers how she opened “doors” throughout her career, facing many that slammed in her face. Behind one closed door was Carter, who she says in the ad she tried to lobby to lift the combat ban.

“Congressman Carter hasn’t had a tough race his entire career,” Hegar says at the end of the ad. “So we’ll show him tough. Then we’ll show him the door.”

The video has taken off, garnering more than 3.5 million views on YouTube and Facebook combined as of Monday. It has also brought national attention to a race that heavily favors Republicans, and Hegar told CNN on Monday she received more than 20,000 responses to the video.

Even “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda weighed in.

“MJ, you made the best political ad anyone’s ever seen,” Miranda tweeted on Friday. “I should be asking YOU for help!”