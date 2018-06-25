

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) speaks at the 2018 California Democrats State Convention, Feb. 24, in San Diego. (Denis Poroy/AP)

Hypothetical question: If a former reality TV star can drag America toward autocracy, can a career Democrat tip it into mob rule?

Rep. Maxine Waters, who has represented various Southern California districts in Congress since 1991, leaned into her more recent role as a leader of the anti-Trump resistance over the weekend, earning widespread condemnation as she called for the public to “absolutely harass” President Trump's Cabinet officials on the streets, lest they help their boss turn the presidency into a dictatorship.

“The American people have put up with this president long enough. What more do we need to see? What more lies do we need to hear?” Waters shouted at a rally in Los Angeles on Saturday. “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them!”

Her comments came a day after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant as she dined with family. Sanders's aborted dinner party followed spontaneous street protests against other Trump aides and allies, including Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who left a Mexican restaurant to cries of “Shame!” last week.

The flash mobs are inspired, in particular, by the administration's new zero-tolerance policy on undocumented migrants, who Trump said this weekend should be stripped of their due process rights.

But Waters's indignation encompasses the entire Trump presidency — not just what he's done, but who she says he is.

“He loves the strong men and the dictators of the world, because he wants to be just like them. He wants to run the country like them,” the congresswoman told MSNBC on Sunday, a day after her rally.

“And I want to tell you,” she said, “for these members of his Cabinet who remain and try to defend him, they're not going to be able to go to a restaurant, to be able to stop at a gas station, to be able to shop at a department store. The people are going to turn on them, they're going to protest, they're going to absolutely harass them until they tell the president: 'No, I can't hang with you.'”

Her call to drive Trump officials from public life has made her a hero to many on the left — and disturbed not only Trump supporters but some moderates and Democrats who accuse her of hastening the country's descent from centuries-old civic standards.

Maxine Waters calls for attacks on Trump administration: "If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere." pic.twitter.com/jMV7wk48wM — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 24, 2018

Left or right, nobody deserves this kind of treatment. https://t.co/cDCpQW0avk — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) June 25, 2018

“We’re kind of back to the Colonial era in terms of public shaming, with virtual and symbolic stocks in the public square rather than literal ones,” American historian Jon Meacham told The Washington Post's Mary Jordan.

He called this a perhaps uniquely “tribal moment” in the country's history.

Without mentioning Waters, former president Barack Obama's one-time chief strategist David Axelrod wrote that he was “kind of amazed and appalled by the number of folks on the Left who applauded” Sanders's expulsion from a restaurant as she dined with her family.

Kind of amazed and appalled by the number of folks on Left who applauded the expulsion of @PressSec and her family from a restaurant.

This, in the end, is a triumph for @realDonaldTrump vision of America:

Now we’re divided by red plates & blue plates!#sad — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 24, 2018

Republicans expressed open revulsion.

We’re a year past a lunatic opening fire on a group of Congressman practicing baseball. Maybe cool it on urging more private confrontations. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) June 24, 2018

White House social media director Dan Scavino repeated an earlier Trump attack on Waters, tweeting: “The President is right. #LowIQMaxine.”

This is the left people. Just remember that next time they try selling you their tolerance and inclusion nonsense. They’re only for that if you’re 100% with them. https://t.co/WAQmnaMu4p — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 25, 2018

As of Monday morning, the right-leaning Drudge Report was devoting the top section of its front page to a teeth-gritting photo of Waters, who “orders MORE public harassment of Trump aides.”

And Waters's opponent in the upcoming election, Republican Omar Navarro, has tried to turn the outrage into a boost for his long-shot campaign to unseat her.

The congresswoman's office could not immediately be reached for comment on the reaction.

