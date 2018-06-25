"If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them!”

Is what Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) advocated this weekend — not just protesting Trump's policies and the officials who carry them out, but harassing them — civic unrest ratcheted up to a necessary level, or is it a step toward political violence?

Waters's call to physical action against Trump officials, which was widely condemned by Democratic leaders in Washington, came a day after a Virginia restaurant asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave rather than serve her dinner. Last week, protesters heckled Trump's homeland security chief, Kirstjen Nielsen, as she ate dinner at a Mexican restaurant in Washington.



The Red Hen in Lexington, Va. (AP Photo/Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record)

We've arrived at what was perhaps an inevitable moment in the Trump era, with political differences manifesting themselves in ways that are making leaders of both sides uncomfortable. This isn't resolving itself anytime soon, so let's debate the issues it presents.

How the Waters side justifies this: Desperate times call for desperate measures

Separating more than 2,000 children from their families at the border has horrified Democrats and Republicans. Such an extreme policy deserves an extreme reaction, the far left of the Democratic Party argues. Here's Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii):

Civility is great. Fighting institutional cruelty is currently a higher priority! — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) June 23, 2018

The owner of Lexington, Va.'s Red Hen restaurant, whose owner kicked Sanders out, said something similar in an interview with The Washington Post: “I’m not a huge fan of confrontation,” Stephanie Wilkinson said. “I have a business, and I want the business to thrive. This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.”

That's the argument for what's happening among some on the left. Let's look at the arguments against these confrontations. There are many, and they're not just coming from Trump. But the first one definitely is.

Harassment breeds harassment: Trump prides himself on punching back twice as hard as he was hit. That's metaphorical, of course. But on Monday he warned Waters — via his 53 million Twitter followers — to " be careful what you wish for.” The Fix's Eugene Scott points out that Trump supporters have physically hurt Trump opponents before, with encouragement from Trump.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

“We are allowed to disagree, but we should be able to do so freely and without fear of harm, and this goes for all people regardless of politics,” Sanders said Monday from the White House podium.

This debate probably isn't a winning one for Democrats: Let's set aside the principles and talk about the politics. Democrats are relying on anti-Trump sentiment to help them win key elections this November. But there is such a thing as being too anti-Trump. Polls suggest independent voters don't like it when Democrats talk about impeachment. Could a call to harass Trump officials turn off those same voters? Very likely.

This isn't American: It's telling that the American Civil Liberties Union thinks Sanders should have been allowed to eat at the Red Hen.

Opponents point out that transgender people, gay couples wanting a wedding cake and, in recent history, people who had darker skin tones were refused service in public spaces for being who they are.

Could working for the president of the United States be next on that list? And what does that say about the state of the country? “No one should call for the harassment of political opponents,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). “That's not right. That's not American.”