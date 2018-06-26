

Congressional candidate Tom Guild apologized for removing an opponent's signs from a roadway before Oklahoma's Tuesday primary. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

A congressional candidate in Oklahoma apologized on the eve of the state’s primary for removing some of his opponent's signs from a public roadway.

“Sometimes, in the heat and rush of a campaign, mistakes are made,” Tom Guild, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for a district that includes Oklahoma City, said in a statement published in local reports. “On reflection, removing some of my opponent's signs — for any reason — was a mistake on my part for which I sincerely apologize.”

The incident on Monday was captured on surveillance cameras. Footage published online shows a man pulling at least three signs with what local news outlets said were the names of one of Guild’s opponents, Kendra Horn, out of the ground on a grass strip on the side of a road and then picking them up and walking away.

Horn’s campaign has told reporters that the signs had been placed in the grass partition with permission.

“This election isn't about yard signs, it's about education and making health care affordable, but voters should hold candidates accountable when it comes to values and ethics as well,” Horn said in a statement published by the Oklahoman. “I'm calling on my supporters to focus on talking to their friends and family about our campaign and the issues that matter most to them.”

The newspaper reported that Oklahoma City School Board member Mark Mann had seen Guild take the signs and complained about it on Facebook in a post that included two blurry photos he had taken.

“It kind of shocked me, especially from a candidate for Congress,” Mann said.

Guild, 64, a retired college professor who has run unsuccessfully for office in the past, faces five other Democrats in the primary. A call from The Washington Post to his campaign’s phone number was not answered, and the email address on his campaign website did not appear to be operational.

The district is considered a long shot for Democrats in November, with Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Russell favored to win. The Associated Press notes that more than 40 years have passed since a Democrat was elected to the seat.

The Oklahoman noted that a Guild supporter expressed regret on Facebook about voting for him after learning of what he had done.

“The candidate's actions were an unusual departure from an otherwise polite primary race between Horn, Guild and four other candidates that will end Tuesday night,” the newspaper wrote.

