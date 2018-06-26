

President Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York in 2016. (Seth Wenig/AP)

To hear President Trump and his supporters tell it, the entertainment industry loathes both the president and anyone who tolerates him. Watch any awards show or scroll through the social media feeds of prominent celebrities, and you'll find plenty of reasons to see why they feel that way.

But the handful of celebrities who support Trump publicly claim there are many more like them — they're just not willing to tarnish their reputations to admit it.

Hip-hop artist Kanye West spoke to the New York Times this week about the prevalence of these individuals in his industry.

“I felt that I knew people who voted for Trump that were celebrities that were scared to say that they liked him,” West said. “But they told me, and I liked him, and I’m not scared to say what I like. Let me come over here and get in this fight with you.”

Antonio Sabato Jr., an actor who became a famous as a soap opera star in the 1990s and is now a long-shot candidate for Congress in California, made a similar point to the New York Post.

“I know them very well and they’re very scared and they care about their paycheck and they care about working in TV shows and movies and they don’t want to jeopardize that and I totally understand that,” he said.

It wouldn't be a huge shock if that were true. Before entering the White House, Trump was a staple on reality television, had made appearances in blockbuster films like “Home Alone 2" and “Zoolander” and regularly socialized with celebrities.

It would also make sense when controlling for some demographics that there are plenty of Trump supporters in the entertainment industry. According to exit polls, most men, white Americans, Americans who had not completed college and baby boomers backed Trump, as did nearly half of those making more than $100,000 a year. Certainly there are countless people, including stars, in the entertainment industry who fall into those groups.

It's also believable that many of those closeted Trump supporters feel the consequences are too great to go public. Sabato Jr. told the New York Post that speaking at the 2016 Republican National Convention led to his being blackballed.

“When I went to Cleveland and spoke for our president, as I came back, my agent, my managers were all gone. I had jobs lined up, they were all gone,” Sabato said.

While those praising Trump endure a bit of a backlash as West discovered a few months ago, Trump, while publicly shunning Hollywood writ large, basks in any morsel of praise it sends his way. Take Monday, when he tweeted a Breitbart article with a comment by director David Lynch.

“Director David Lynch: Trump Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents” https://t.co/AcgnIZNh6e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

That article excerpted a Guardian interview with Lynch. Here's that portion: Politically, meanwhile, Lynch is all over the map. He voted for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary and thinks — he’s not sure — he voted Libertarian in the presidential election. “I am not really a political person, but I really like the freedom to do what you want to do,” says the persecuted Californian smoker. He is undecided about Donald Trump. “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.” While Trump may not be doing a good job himself, Lynch thinks, he is opening up a space where other outsiders might. “Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.”

Later, at a rally in South Carolina, Trump again bragged about Lynch's comments while lamenting the ramifications for the director.

“This is a Hollywood guy. The reason I do this is, you know, you don’t hear this. And plenty of ’em voted for me,” Trump said, adding, “Of course there goes his career.”

Two things Trump does well is 1) identify an enemy and 2) identify the values of his core supporters. The entertainment industry fits nicely in both.

Trump was able to tap into the deeply held belief that Hollywood liberals are key players in creating the cultural anxieties that so many Trump supporters say led them to vote for him. There are many vocal entertainers that speak about the value of diversity and that may cause those who view America's increasing diversity with some skepticism to see these individuals as threats to their vision of America.

But pro-Trump entertainers are claiming that there are more kindred spirits in America's entertainment capitals than Trump supporters realize. For now, that's just hearsay. Any proof of it might flatter Trump, but ultimately it wouldn't serve his us-against-them narrative that his base clings to so strongly.