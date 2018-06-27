

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks about an immigration policy that resulted in at least 2,500 children being separated from their parents. (Mike Moore/Journal-Gazette via AP)

Among other things, the Trump administration has a public relations issue when it comes to its most recent immigration policy. But it is becoming more clear that that issue goes beyond the White House. It’s a Republican Party problem.

While much of the country has been focused on finding a solution to the crisis of at least 2,500 immigrant children being separated from their families, Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared to make light of the situation while fundraising for the GOP.

The Washington Post previously reported:

“These same people live in gated communities, many of them, and are featured at events where you have to have an ID to even come in and hear them speak,” Sessions said in remarks before the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation in Los Angeles “They like a little security around themselves, and if you try to scale the fence, believe me, they’ll be even too happy to have you arrested and separated from your children.” Sessions looked up from his notes and grinned. Laughs and applause rose from the audience.

Defenders may claim the conservative crowd was responding to the attorney general’s characterization of the left. But even if that is true, that might be part of the problem. To many, this is mostly a political issue where a tribe is demonizing its political adversary, which is opposed to an issue about human beings.

Like most topics in this political climate, partisanship appears to be prevailing. Most Republicans voters — 55 percent, according to a Quinnipiac poll — agree with Sessions's approach to separating Central American families hoping to immigrate into the United States. However, despite their support for a zero-tolerance immigration policy, there have not been many examples of the right — which has historically presented itself as the “pro-family” party — finding anything humorous about the situation. Until now.

This clip will be used against the GOP as voters move closer to midterms elections as Americans on both sides of the aisle look to back lawmakers who can develop compassionate solutions to this issue — not make light of it.

Fair or not, Sessions has long been perceived by the left as having a sensitivity issue when it comes to supporting human rights. But this response from a crowd of some of this administration’s supporters suggests that a lack of compassion may go beyond the attorney general.