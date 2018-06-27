The LGBT community has often felt ignored or set back in the Trump administration. President Trump's refusal to recognize LGBT Pride month and his support for a ban on transgender Americans enlisting in the military, among other things, have led LGBT activists to urge voters to back more liberal positions and candidates.

Primary season has illuminated some bright spots for LGBT activists, including setting up a historic one in November. Rep. Jared Polis (Colo.) won the Democratic nomination for governor of Colorado on Tuesday, positioning him to be the first openly gay man elected governor.

Polis will face Republican Walter Stapleton, a two-term state treasurer, in the general election. The race leans Democratic, according to the Cook Political Report.

There have been a handful of other gay politicians to ascend to their state's top position. But none were sent there by their constituents. Former New Jersey governor Jim McGreevey came out as gay in 2004, the day he resigned following a sex scandal. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who is bisexual, took office in 2015 after her predecessor resigned.

Polis's victory follows several other wins by gay candidates since Trump took office in 2016. Andrea Jenkins made history in 2017 as the first openly transgender black woman elected to public office in the United States. Jenkins was elected to the Minneapolis City Council in November, becoming one of several openly transgender candidates to win a race on Election Night. The same year, Danica Roem, a Democrat, ousted one of Virginia's most socially conservative lawmakers to become the first openly transgender person to be seated in a state legislature.

The trend has continued in 2018. Brown is up for reelection, and Texas Democrats nominated Lupe Valdez for governor, an openly gay woman, though she faces long odds in a deep-red state against incumbent Gregg Abbott.

There has been a lot of focus on the significant number of women running for office in the Trump era, many of whom are hoping to stop his agenda. But the 2018 election season, in particular, has also seen a surge in candidates publicly identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. According to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, an advocacy group that helps elect openly gay public officials, nearly 400 gay people are vying for offices ranging from school board to ­governor.

But Polis's success carries with it significant value because of the scope of its influence and power. Annise Parker, president of the Victory Fund, said in a statement:

While it is a historic and promising night for the LGBTQ community, primary voters chose Jared not because he could be a historic first, but because of his unquestionable integrity and positive vision for Coloradans. Voters will have a stark choice in November — between a longtime public servant who governs with values, and the Republican nominee who stands behind the divisive rhetoric and destructive policies of Donald Trump. I am confident Coloradans stand with Jared.

Three years after the Supreme Court made same-sex marriage legal, many challenges remain for the LGBT community — especially when it comes to achieving equal rights.

A1: Despite all our progress, LGBTQ people are still at risk of being fired or denied housing & services in 30 states. No one's fundamental rights should be determined by which side of a state line they call home, and that's why @HRC is fighting to pass the #EqualityAct. #UpChat https://t.co/eEps0mLs7z — Chad Griffin (@ChadHGriffin) June 26, 2018

The LGBT community is concerned about a number of policy setbacks in the Trump era, but the electoral trends have to be encouraging. Polis's advance to the general election may be the biggest feat.