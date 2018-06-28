

The Supreme Court building. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

When white evangelicals began to rally around Donald Trump not long after he announced his candidacy for president, many of their fellow Christians were, at best, perplexed.

Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson described the seeming contradiction in the Atlantic this way in April:

Trump’s unapologetic materialism — his equation of financial and social success with human achievement and worth — is a negation of Christian teaching. His tribalism and hatred for “the other” stand in direct opposition to Jesus’ radical ethic of neighbor love. Trump’s strength-worship and contempt for ‘losers’ smack more of Nietzsche than of Christ.

But after Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy announced his retirement, Trump will have a chance to confirm why some white evangelicals consider him their “dream president.”

Kennedy announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the Supreme Court, giving Trump the chance to establish a dependable conservative majority on the bench.

This is the moment many within the evangelical community have been waiting for. Trump won more than 80 percent of the demographic in part because he had the opportunity to appoint judges that could rule more conservatively on issues related to abortion, LGBT issues and religious liberty.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, a Christian nonprofit that advocates for socially conservative policies, has regularly defended his support for Trump by pointing to him as a fighter in the culture wars who will punch back on behalf of those attacking conservative questions.

Perkins said Kennedy’s announcement would be instrumental in shaping the midterm elections. He tweeted:

Following a series of 5-4 decisions regarding such fundamental freedoms as religious freedom and speech, today's announcement of Justice Kennedy's retirement will turbo charge this fall's election. The American people are looking for another Supreme Court nominee in the mold of Justice Scalia as President Trump promised & delivered in Justice Gorsuch. We are confident the president will choose a justice who simply decides the cases before them, as the Constitution intends.

He is correct. Many like Perkins who have been accused of turning a blind eye to Trump’s character issues — alleged extramarital affairs, sympathizing with white supremacists and habitual deceptiveness, are pointing to the chance to drastically reshape the courts as an affirmation that their political calculation was overall in the best interest of expanding Christian values.

And whatever blue wave was expected to dominate many races in the upcoming election cycle could be minimized for a few reasons:

White evangelicals who were previously uncomfortable with the direction of the presidency could be encouraged to turn out this fall to express gratitude to Trump for being what some have called “the most pro-life president” in American history.

With the momentum of the Kennedy replacement, recent rulings and policy reversals that have made abortions harder to obtain in the United States and globally, white evangelicals could feel motivated to elect lawmakers who will make even more socially conservative rulings.

Fear, an incredibly motivating factor in the 2016 election, could move white evangelicals anxious about an even more mobilized left to show up out of fear that their absence could lead to a repeat of the 2010 midterms, when the party that held the White House suffered heavy losses in Congress.

Some on the religious left have expressed concern about issues beyond abortion, marriage and religious liberty that should worry those who say their worldviews are shaped by the biblical teachings of Jesus.

For a lot of white evangelicals, this moment was worth every migrant child forever traumatized, every refugee family denied safety, every sexual assault victim betrayed, every white nationalist emboldened, every lie told. These are the ends that justified the means. — Rachel Held Evans (@rachelheldevans) June 27, 2018

But whether white evangelicals encourage the Trump administration to redirect their attention to these issues with the same zeal in which they have advocated for the eradication of abortion, those who wanted to see abortion more restricted or eliminated are likely feeling more validated than at any other time since Trump’s election.