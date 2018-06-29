

Trump in April with retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

President Trump's next pick for the Supreme Court should have a relatively clear path to confirmation in the Senate. Republicans control the chamber, and they are eager to play a role in firming up the court's conservative majority to replace retiring Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, a swing vote.

But nothing's a given in Washington, especially in a Senate where Republicans have just a two-vote majority. There are two or three moderate Senate Republicans who optimistic Senate Democrats hope will help them block Trump's pick. And there are a handful of Senate Democrats facing tricky reelections in November who Republicans hope will help pass Trump's pick.

Here are the potential swing votes in the battle for the Supreme Court, ranked in order of least swingy to most:

7. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz): Flake is on the list for two reasons: 1) He's one of Trump's most vocal critics in the Senate. 2) He said he'd vote against Trump's lower court nominees until the Senate votes on a proposal to limit Trump's power to institute tariffs.

But: Flake immediately drew a line between lower court nominees and something as consequential as the Supreme Court: “My goal is to get a vote on tariffs, and I have all the leverage I need with circuit court nominees,” he told the Arizona Republic.

6. Dean Heller (R-Nev.): Heller is probably the most vulnerable Republican up for reelection in November. He's the only Republican senator on the ballot representing a state that Hillary Clinton won. And now that he doesn't have a primary challenger from the right to worry about, some Democrats hope they can apply pressure on Heller to vote against Trump's pick.

But: Heller has waffled on whether to support key Trump policies. And he's almost always come down on the side of Trump, like he did on a key Obamacare repeal vote last summer. Plus, he's embraced Trump as a campaign strategy; the president campaigned for Heller in Nevada this month.



Trump shakes Halier's hand in Las Vegas on Saturday. (John Gurzinski/EPA-EFE/REX)

5. Joe Manchin III: (D-W.Va.): Manchin is one of five Senate Democrats who is trying to get reelected in November in a state Trump won by double digits. He's also the first of three Senate Democrats on our list who voted for Trump's first Supreme Court pick last year, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch. Trump hosted him and two other Democrats on Thursday to talk about their votes.

I appreciate @realDonaldTrump inviting me to the White House tonight. We had a productive conversation about how we can work together to move #WV and our county forward. I look forward to more positive meetings. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) June 29, 2018

But: Manchin is also one of the Democratic senators with the strongest prospects to get reelected in Trump country, even though West Virginia is very much Trump country. Voters there chose Trump by 40 percentage points. Polls show Manchin with a relatively comfortable lead against his Republican opponent, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, suggesting Manchin has some political bumpers to vote against Trump here if he wants.

4. Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.): Donnelly is also trying to get elected in a state that went heavily for Trump. There's only been one quality poll in the state since Republicans nominated businessman Mike Braun to challenge Donnelly, but it shows a dead heat, suggesting Donnelly may not be able to afford separating himself from Trump on such a consequential vote.

But: Donnelly has also demonstrated a willingness to vote against Trump on big votes, like the tax bill or immigration reform. He's keeping his cards close to his chest, saying in a statement Thursday after meeting with Trump: “When the president presents the Senate with his choice for the Supreme Court, I will thoroughly review the record and qualifications of that nominee.”

3. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.): Heitkamp is the final of three vulnerable and potentially swingy Democrats. She, more than any other red-state Democratic senator, has received a remarkable amount of help from Republicans to keep her job. Trump called her a “good woman” on stage at a North Dakota rally last year. One of the most conservative outside groups in America spent money to thank her for a banking deregulation vote. Heitkamp was the only Democrat in the room when Trump signed that into law in May.



Trump hands a pen to Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) in May after he signed a banking deregulation bill. (Evan Vucci/AP)

But: Heitkamp has also presented the clearest outline of any Democrat on this list for what she wants to see in a Supreme Court justice, namely “a true nonideological jurist” in the mold of Kennedy, a swing vote. If Trump nominates a more conservative pick, is Heitkamp positioning herself to explain why she voted against him?

2. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska): The two swingiest votes on our list are Republicans. Murkowski supports abortion rights, and it was a key reason she was one of three Republican senators who voted against Trump's Obamacare repeal, making her a top target for Democrats to sway on the pick. In an interview with The Post's Seung Min Kim, Murkowski said the 1973 Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion will be a “significant factor” in her decision on how to vote.

But: Murkowski also said that Roe v. Wade wasn't going to make or break her vote: “It’s not as if those are the only matters that come before the Supreme Court.”

1. Susan Collins (R-Maine): Collins is the likeliest to cross party lines. Much like Murkowski, she's got strong feelings on supporting abortion rights and has wielded them as a reason to vote against Trump priorities, like health care. Unlike Murkowski, she voted for President Obama's two Supreme Court picks, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

She also appears to have staked out a slightly stronger position on Roe v. Wade than Murkowski: “From my perspective, Roe v. Wade is an important precedent, and it is settled law,” she told reporters.

But: This vote is so consequential and these times are so hyperpartisan — especially just a few months before an election where control of the Senate could be at stake — that it would be remarkable if any of the senators here crossed party lines to block or help approve Trump's Supreme Court pick.