

The Supreme Court. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

No hyperbole here: The retirement of Justice Anthony M. Kennedy fulfills a conservative dream and a liberal nightmare. By October, Republican senators fully intend to have replaced Kennedy with one of the conservative judges on President Trump’s list. For the next few months, money will pour into red and purple states, urging Democratic senators to confirm whomever Trump nominates and condemning them if they don’t. It’s the most important story in America, and the most predictable.

What’s not predictable is the effect this will have on the midterms. As soon as the Kennedy news broke, the hot takes began cooking, and most of them scored for the Republicans. The most commonly cited data was the 2016 exit poll, which found 21 percent of voters citing the Supreme Court’s open seat — held open, by Republicans, to deny Barack Obama his final appointment — as their top issue. Fifty-six percent of those voters backed Trump over Clinton. There you go: Republicans get excited by Supreme Court fights, and liberals go to sleep.

But is that true? The assumption that the Kennedy fight will be good for Republicans relies both on the Senate map — 10 Democrats up in Trump-won states, five where he won by landslides — and by something I’ll call Pavlov’s Diner.

That’s the theory that any political development is, by its nature, going to excite Trump’s base, as represented by the voters who populate the frequent, and sometimes repetitive, stories about the conversations in Rust Belt diners.

Maxine Waters tells activists to hassle Trump Cabinet officials? That’s going to hurt Democrats, by bringing the “deplorables” back to the polls.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beats the fourth-ranking House Democrat in a primary? That’s going to excite Republicans, by letting them paint all Democrats as socialists, something they heretofore could only do whenever they felt like it.

NFL players kneel to protest the national anthem?

I think you’re getting it.

In 2016, Democratic voters largely snoozed on a once-in-a-generation chance to move the court to the left; Republican voters saw an existential threat. But replacing Antonin Scalia with Neil M. Gorsuch did not move the court to the right. Picking a reliable conservative to replace Kennedy, a conservative with some socially liberal inclinations, will change the court for the first time since the replacement of Sandra Day O’Connor by Samuel Alito. And it’s likely that it would do so in a way that puts abortion rights on the block for the first time in most voters’ memory. What's more, unless Republicans badly fumble the nomination, the nominee will probably be confirmed more than a month before the midterms.

So while that fight will have finished, voters will head to the polls after weeks of ads and conversation about the issues that the court may hear.

That conversation will have been exciting to Republican voters and enraging to Democrats — but not just Democrats. There has never been an electoral majority in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. Support for a total ban on abortion is a fringe position; in 2017, Pew found just 16 percent of all adults in favor of it.

While the Senate map is redder than the country at large, it’s not clear that Republicans want a fight on abortion. First, the ads already on the air from the Judicial Crisis Network make no mention of any policy — at all. They thank Justice Neil M. Gorsuch for being “committed to the Constitution” and assure voters that Trump’s judicial nominee list includes “the best of the best.” That’s it.

Second, messaging from Republicans, even in red states, has tread lightly on Roe.

Likely Missouri GOP Senate nominee Josh Hawley, who is avowedly antiabortion, said in a statement that the next justice would rule on issues from “the right to bear arms, to religious liberty, to immigration.”

North Dakota nominee Kevin Cramer urged the president to “quickly nominate another jurist like Neil M. Gorsuch who will protect the rule of law and uphold the Constitution,” harmlessly light language in line with the JCN.

In a statement, Montana GOP U.S. Senate nominee Matt Rosendale said he would back a justice who supported “our right to keep and bear arms, the right to life, and the right to protect our country.” Abortion's in that statement. Same-sex marriage is not; the fate of the Affordable Care Act is not.

Democrats, meanwhile, have described the stakes of the court fight not only on abortion but on economic issues. Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.), who even Republicans admit is one of the safest “Trump state” Democrats up in 2018, said that he had opposed “far-right judges who put the interests of big corporations ahead of justice and fairness for all Americans.” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said that Kennedy’s last term found the court “taking away workers’ rights, voters’ rights and women’s rights,” and that he’d oppose another nominee who did the same.

As the Post's Sean Sullivan reported this week, the liberal groups organizing around the nomination are making the same argument. The most mentioned judges on the president's shortlist have public records of opposition to abortion rights and the Affordable Care Act. Brian Fallon, the Clinton campaign veteran now organizing liberal messaging against Trump nominees, suggested an argument for red state Democrats under pressure this fall: if a nominee did not consider the ACA to be settled law, it would “be an adequate basis to treat the vote on Trump’s nominee as a vote to uphold ACA.”

Republicans are confident about making the court fight a question of presidential loyalty, but cautious about spelling out the issues a new justice might rule on. Democrats want to fight about Roe, unions and health care. They’re not happy. But they have reason to expect that this fight is more energizing for their voters than the one in 2016.