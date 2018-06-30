When Democrats convened their annual retreat in 2017 — three months to the day after Donald Trump’s election victory — party leaders projected cohesion amid internal divisions.

“This is going to be a great few days and will be part of our ongoing conversation about how we show our unity in our values, our good spirit in working together and fighting for all Americans,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said. “I love the title: Fighting. I love that word.”

Now, four months from the 2018 midterms, Democrats have reopened two long-running party schisms in less than a week, with Rep. Maxine Waters’s call Saturday to aggressively confront Trump officials, and Rep. Joseph Crowley’s shocking primary loss three days later.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer rebuked Waters and played down the significance of Crowley’s loss. But despite President Trump’s historically low approval ratings, seemingly endless scandals and prominent Republican dissenters, it is Democrats who are grappling with how to unify their party. See the Fix's Aaron Blake's take on how it's playing out in the video above.

“Be careful what you wish for Max!” Trump tweeted Monday, responding to Waters’s harassment call out.

That the tweet came from the man who mocked a disabled reporter, suggested that protesters be punched in the face and alluded to the assassination of his 2016 opponent only added to the irony.