Every year around the Fourth of July, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns citizens about the dangers of fireworks.

And every year, we get to watch the U.S. government blow up dolls, mannequins and watermelons on the Mall. You can watch the best of the annual pyrotechnic extravaganza above.

According to the CPSC, 280 people go to the emergency room every day around the Fourth from fireworks-related injuries, and fireworks caused over 12,000 injuries in 2017.

If the demonstrations are any indication, some helpful tips to keep in mind this holiday:

Don’t light your clothes on fire with sparklers.

Don’t stick bottle rockets in your pockets.

Don’t fire bottle rockets at other people.

Don’t hold explosives above your head when lit (or at all).

And no matter what you do, don’t be a watermelon.