Initially, the interview was supposed to happen in January. Then a decision on the interview was expected in May. Then it was pushed to June. Then July.

Now, less than four months before the 2018 midterm elections, it’s anyone’s guess as to if, or when, President Trump might sit down with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III as part of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

As Trump continues to assert his willingness to speak with Mueller, his words are increasingly being undermined by his own legal team and one of its newer additions, Rudolph W. Giuliani.

Watch the video above to trace Trump and his team's comments on an interview with Mueller.

In less than three months on the job, Giuliani has shifted the time frame and the parameters for any Trump-Mueller interview no fewer than seven times.

First, Giuliani wanted Mueller to “narrow” the scope of potential questions. Then the “basis” for the probe was “illegitimate.” Then Mueller had to prove evidence of a crime prior to an interview. Now Giuliani wants the investigation thrown out unless Mueller can prove the investigation is not biased.

Giuliani has already admitted his various pivots are part of a broader strategy to discredit the Mueller probe. And new polling from The Washington Post shows it might be working.