The rules against mixing sports and politics are not evenly applied across the field, and Monday provided new evidence of that.

Arizona Cardinals President Michael Bidwill helped craft a letter to Senate leaders, signed by alumni of Georgetown Preparatory School, supporting U.S. Appeals Court Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court. Bidwill's involvement was touted on his football team's official website and Twitter account.

“I’ve known him for more than 37 years.”



Cardinals President Michael Bidwill attended high school with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.https://t.co/LotJ1xqSWp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 10, 2018

The Cardinals website quoted Bidwill saying the letter for his former classmate at the private school in Montgomery County, Md., was to vouch for his character:

The purpose of the letter is to talk about Brett as a person. We have known him and known what a brilliant mind he has. He’s eminently qualified. I think now that he’s been selected by the President, he will go through a thorough vetting process and as they go through that process they will learn about the great person we know. He is a man of high character, high intelligence, excellence and independence. We want to speak up and show our support as former classmates and longtime friends.

While the letter does not explicitly list Kavanaugh's conservatism — his nomination is supported by both the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society — as a reason for Bidwill's support, his endorsement of a judicial nominee in highly partisan times is understandably being interpreted as an endorsement of Kavanaugh's politics, or at the very least judicial philosophy.

That is where the issue lies for those who recall Bidwill's lack of support for NFL players kneeling as a political protest out of frustration with racism and police brutality in America.

After the NFL implemented a policy fining athletes who protest during games, AZCentral.com reported Bidwill said, “We want our players to stand. The rule needed to be adjusted, which we did. I think it’s a good common-sense result that’s the result of a lot of compromise, and we’re looking forward to moving forward.”

Bidwill's public advocacy for Kavanaugh reveals some inconsistency about which members of the sports community can voice their opinions on political issues. Typically, conservative pundits have argued athletes should focus solely on sports.

After NBA players LeBron James and Kevin Durant voiced their dissatisfaction with the direction in which President Trump is taking the country, Fox News host Laura Ingraham notably said on her show:

“It’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid a hundred million dollars a year to bounce a ball.

“Oh, and LeBron and Kevin: You’re great players, but no one voted for you. . . . So keep the political commentary to yourself or, as someone once said, shut up and dribble.”

No similar words have not been directed at Bidwill since his endorsement of a judge who, if confirmed, will be the second-most conservative member of the court — following Justice Clarence Thomas — according to analysis of judicial and political ideologies by the liberal research site Data for Progress.

That did not go unnoticed by many in the sports world, especially those who have often been on the receiving end of the right's criticism.

Owners to players: Stay out of politics. It’s hurting the bottom line.



Also owners: https://t.co/VSZHKEpwse — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 10, 2018

Cardinals president Michael Bidwell uses the team's Twitter account to support SCOTUS nominee despite telling players to "stick to sports: https://t.co/LKecs1Shom — Daily Snark (@DailySnark) July 10, 2018

The NFL wants to keep politics out of football, except of course when it doesn't https://t.co/2eUgkaLrl7 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 10, 2018

Even if one wants to believe Bidwill is just backing a longtime friend, the fact is Kavanaugh, if confirmed, will be among the most influential people in the United States. While he very well may be a man of great character, many liberals are fearful about the future of abortion rights, LGBT issues and voting rights under a court that includes Kavanaugh. To express public support for him — and to use official team channels to do it — is to use one's voice and platform for a specific political philosophy. That is something the critics of the protesting NFL players previously said has no place in sports.