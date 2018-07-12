During the first of two hearings on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in 2004, Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) made a quip that would resurface years later.

“It seems that you are the Zelig or Forrest Gump of Republican politics,” Durbin said. “You show up at every scene of the crime.”

A check of the record — and the tape, which you can watch above — shows that indeed, Kavanaugh has popped up everywhere over the years in and around the nation’s capital.

His entries into Republican politics not always captured on tape include:

Clerking for Justice Anthony M. Kennedy

Investigating President Bill Clinton as part of Kenneth W. Starr's team

Investigating the suicide of Clinton aide Vincent Foster

Representing the American relatives of Elian Gonzalez

Working on Florida recount cases for the George W. Bush campaign in the 2000 election

Representing former Florida governor Jeb Bush in a school voucher case

Working in the Bush White House as a lawyer and staff secretary

Being confirmed to the D.C. Circuit Court in 2006

During that time, he has attended his share of dinners, panels and think tank discussions. All of which critics have said makes Kavanaugh the very “swamp creature” Trump promised to drain from the capital.

But it also raises the question: Where hasn’t Kavanaugh been?