

President Trump waves as he leaves after his news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

President Trump has an authoritarian-like response to the controversy that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is creating: It's the fault of Trump's opponents, not Russia.

Throughout Trump's remarkable news conference Monday with Putin in Helsinki after a private one-on-one meeting, Trump consistently rebuffed critical questions about his and Russia's actions by tossing blame to Democrats, the media and the special counsel's investigation.

[Putin again denies Russian interference in election; Trump calls probe a ‘disaster for our country’]

The result was that, rather than engaging in a debate about why he's doing something that so many back home disagree with, Trump dodged all of it. Here are three eye-opening examples:

1. To defend his meeting with Putin, Trump blamed Democrats: “As president, I cannot make decisions on policy in a futile effort to appease partisan critics or the media or Democrats who want nothing to do but resist and obstruct,” Trump started off by saying.

Translation: Democrats and the media are the reason his meeting with Putin is controversial.

That's just not true.

Conservative foreign policy experts and members of Congress in both parties have warned that Trump just elevated Putin on the world stage at a time when he should be punishing Russia for increasingly antagonistic actions against Western countries.

Here's Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), a frequent Trump critic:

A better thing, Mr. President, would be to declare: "Russia is the enemy of America and our allies, and we will expose and respond to their continued cyber-attacks against our nation." https://t.co/qNvgGRA58T — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 16, 2018

2. When asked why he's been so friendly to Russia on a number of issues, Trump blamed the special-counsel investigation: Reuters's Jeff Mason asked the president whether he holds Russia accountable “on anything.” Trump started off by casting “both countries” as responsible for what he's described as bad relations. That appeared to be code for Trump's tendency to blame previous administrations for not keeping Russia in check.

Then Trump abruptly pivoted to this: "[There was] zero collusion, and it has had an impact on the relationship of the two largest nuclear powers in the world.”

That reads like a warning for Robert S. Mueller III's investigation into whether the Trump campaign helped Russia interfere in the presidential election: Your investigation is affecting my ability to govern.

This isn't a new argument from Trump. It's clear he conflates the Russia investigation, approved by one of his appointees at the Justice Department, with stories about his political opponents. He almost daily attempts to undermine it as a “witch hunt” against him.

But rather than explain why he has been reluctant to be tough on Russia when it comes to any number of issues, including the election interference, Trump blamed an independent investigation in his own country for hurting U.S.-Russia relations.

That he did it while standing next to the Russian president made this moment even more remarkable.

3. On whether he believes his own intelligence agencies or Putin on election meddling, Trump blamed the FBI: Trump made it clear as day he is siding with Putin over his own government when it comes to whether Putin and Russia tried to influence the 2016 election in Trump's favor. Trump's intelligence community says they did; Putin says they didn't.

“I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin is extremely strong and powerful in his denial today,” Trump said.

And as his tweets leading up to the summit make clear, Trump knows that stance is controversial. But again, rather than explain why Putin is more credible than the U.S. intelligence community, Trump on Monday launched into a tirade against another organization he's crafted into his political opponent -- his own FBI.

Trump started by offering a conspiracy theory that the FBI didn't investigate the physical server of the Democratic National Committee, which the special counsel's investigation says was hacked by 12 Russians working on behalf of the Russian government. (As The Washington Post's Philip Bump explained, FBI agents followed typical law enforcement practice of looking at digital copies of the server.)

Then Trump brought up the beleaguered FBI agent who sent private anti-Trump texts while working on the Hillary Clinton and Trump investigations during the campaign: “If anybody watched Peter Strzok testify over the last couple of days . . . it was a disgrace to the FBI, it was a disgrace to the country, and you could say it was a total witch hunt.”

Trump's political MO has long been to cast blame rather than explain his actions, or to brush off valid criticism of his actions as a question cooked up by his political opponents.

It's the kind of blame-passing that authoritarian leaders do, and Trump engaged in it Monday in spades.