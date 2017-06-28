The Washington Post's David A. Fahrenthold breaks down a fake TIME magazine cover that is displayed in at least two of President Trump's golf resorts. (Peter Stevenson/The Washington Post)

It didn’t take long for real news about President Trump’s fake news, in the form of a sham Time magazine cover, to light up the Internet.

The Washington Post’s David A. Fahrenthold reported Tuesday that copies of a phony Time magazine cover dated March 1, 2009, have adorned the walls in several of the president’s golf clubs. The headline reads: “Donald Trump: The ‘Apprentice’ is a television smash!” A second headline above the Time nameplate states: “TRUMP IS HITTING ON ALL FRONTS . . . EVEN TV!”

Time has since asked the Trump Organization to take them down.

Still, the Internet will always remember them.

It also memorialized them, with the fake magazine covers it created in kind.

This story has been updated.