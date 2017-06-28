The Washington Post's David A. Fahrenthold breaks down a fake TIME magazine cover that is displayed in at least two of President Trump's golf resorts. (Peter Stevenson/The Washington Post)

It didn’t take long for real news about President Trump’s fake news, in the form of a sham Time magazine cover, to light up the Internet.

The Washington Post’s David A. Fahrenthold reported Tuesday that copies of a phony Time magazine cover dated March 1, 2009, have adorned the walls in several of the president’s golf clubs. The headline reads: “Donald Trump: The ‘Apprentice’ is a television smash!” A second headline above the Time nameplate states: “TRUMP IS HITTING ON ALL FRONTS . . . EVEN TV!”

Time has since asked the Trump Organization to take them down.

[A Time magazine with Trump on the cover hangs in his golf clubs. It’s fake.]

Still, the Internet will always remember them.

It also memorialized them, with the fake magazine covers it created in kind.

Wow, my first cover of Time. Asked my staff to frame this and hang it in all four of my offices. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Hx57ZJExR8 pic.twitter.com/y1HciTB5G1 — Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) June 27, 2017

I found trump's real one pic.twitter.com/Pcu5pXmSTR — Carol at the NC (@carol_NC66) June 28, 2017

Remember the fake hugely edited @GolfDigest cover he retweeted? I fixed it so that the @realDonaldTrump is now on the cover. pic.twitter.com/5ZvvQtG6m0 — deedee resists! (@deedeesSay) June 27, 2017

But @realDonaldTrump you were already Time's person of the year in 2006, no need to fake it buddy. pic.twitter.com/Vr5E6kL4ur — Terrence O'Brien (@TerrenceOBrien) June 27, 2017

I like this one better pic.twitter.com/EUhkuD0VC9 — Coconuts&Sunshine (@CoolChange9) June 27, 2017

@realDonaldTrump here's the true cover not your fake one pic.twitter.com/WUXCykJtzy — rsuds (@rsuds1310) June 27, 2017

I wonder if chump would be interested in displaying my versions of @time anywhere? pic.twitter.com/e3dk4yD370 — deedee resists! (@deedeesSay) June 27, 2017

Here he is on the cover of ESPN Magazine! GOAT! pic.twitter.com/0Ovof4CcQc — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) June 27, 2017

Remember that time he was on the cover of SI! Brilliant! What an athlete! pic.twitter.com/ILxWYJ1EbC — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) June 27, 2017

Found these other totally really Trump magazine covers pic.twitter.com/h3D8gVJMXr — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) June 27, 2017

For Your Consideration pic.twitter.com/PfhAu5f7Nt — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 27, 2017

@realDonaldTrump looking in the mirror/at his fake cover pic.twitter.com/AlBBQeh50v — David Barden (@davefbarden) June 28, 2017

This story has been updated.