

White House press secretary Sean Spicer listens to national security adviser H.R. McMaster during the daily news conference on May 12. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The transformation of Sean Spicer from mere press secretary to human meme began the day after Trump became president. “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period — both in person and around the globe,” Spicer said in a forceful statement to reporters on Jan. 21. He was sent out to dispute reports about the size of the crowd on Inauguration Day, but several of his key facts were wrong, and #spicerfacts became a Twitter meme. The joke was, #Spicerfacts were not, strictly speaking, facts.

Spicer resigned as White House spokesman on Friday, after Anthony Scaramucci was appointed White House communications director. With Spicer’s resignation, it’s also time to say goodbye to the semi-fictional character the Internet created out of Spicer.

Spicer, the human meme, was at times the embodiment of the Trump administration’s combativeness with the mainstream media — hence the lasting power of #spicerfacts. At other times, he was kind of a sequel to the character the Internet created of Jeb! “please clap” Bush — a sad figure whose dreams were crushed by the surprise rise of Trump.

A few weeks ago, Funny or Die re-cut Sarah McLachlan’s famous ASPCA commercial to plead for help for Spicer. “Being the White House press secretary was Sean Spicer’s dream,” the parody says. “He will have nowhere to go and no one to turn to. Sean Spicer needs your help.”

The memes of Spicer hiding in — or, more precisely “among” — the bushes caught the Internet’s imagination so fully in May that someone made real cutouts of an image of Spicer’s head to place in real bushes. The idea went viral. Lisa Kadonaga, the creator of the cutouts, speculated in interviews that the meme spread in part because people felt kind of bad for the press secretary:

“I think it really struck a chord with people realizing, ‘Gee, that could be me up there,’ ” she said to a Canadian media outlet. Later, she added, “I do feel sorry for the guy.”

The memed version of Spicer’s short tenure as press secretary is often a bit more fan fiction than documentation, but there were several real-world moments that helped to fuel it. There was, of course, the bushes incident. But the most heartbreaking one was probably when Trump met Pope Francis: Spicer, a Catholic, wasn’t invited to the meeting. Reporters publicly expressed sympathy:

Trump has done something I thought was impossible: By excluding Spicer from Pope meeting, he has made everyone empathize with/defend Spicer. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 24, 2017

When asked about the absence, a source close to the White House said the following to CNN: “Wow. That’s all he wanted.”

The Spicer meme character was always chaotic, a weird juxtaposition how Spicer did his job while defending the administration’s statements and policies, and of the man’s more lighthearted idiosyncrasies. Just days after his tense address to the media about the inauguration crowd size, a side story emerged about his longtime feud with Dippin’ Dots, the ice cream-like product. There was also the mystery of some truly strange tweets from his @PressSec account during his first week on the job (many speculated that perhaps Spicer had inadvertently tweeted his password).

But it was Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of Spicer on “Saturday Night Live” that best captured the mix of absurdity and sympathy of the Internet’s vision for him. McCarthy played Spicer as an ineloquent bully, but one the audience still sort of rooted for. When “Spicer” returned to the show in May, this was in full effect.

“But what if he’s lying to you?” a reporter asks McCarthy’s Spicer in the sketch.

“He wouldn’t do that; he’s my friend,” Spicer replies.

“If he’s your friend, why does he make you come out here and humiliate yourself every day?” another reporter asks.

Spicer then abruptly leaves the news conference and heads to New York to ask the president, “Have you ever told me to say things that aren’t true?” Please watch, if you haven’t:

Upon news of Spicer’s resignation Friday morning, the Internet filled up with tributes to the character they’d created out of the man’s six months as White House press secretary.

Can't wait to read Sean Spicer's tell all book, 500 pages of blank tear stained paper — Erin Gloria Ryan (@morninggloria) July 21, 2017

“We’ll miss you,” Super Deluxe tweeted Friday, after changing their Twitter name to “Spicer Deluxe” in tribute. The outlet known for its political satire then published a supercut of Spicer stuttering at the White House lectern.

