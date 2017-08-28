Social media is simultaneously at its best and worst in the midst of a major disaster. Those in the the path of danger use Facebook to broadcast their safety — or to post calls for help. Others follow the near real-time stream of news for updates or to organize ways to help those affected.

[Harvey may force 30,000 people into shelters while flooding will linger, officials warn]

And then there are the people who use a natural disaster in order to try and make a hoax go viral. It is a relentless and inevitable aspect of what happens during a major disaster online.

As the aftermath of Harvey continues to unfold along the Texas coast, we are rounding up all of the hoaxes and unverified viral stories we can find about it.

The shark picture is fake

Any time you see a picture of a shark swimming down a street — or in a subway station, or what have you — after a major flooding event, be suspicious. Fake shark pictures are likely the most inevitable viral hoax in a disaster like this, to the point that it’s almost become a meme. And Harvey was no exception:

Believe it or not, this is a shark on the freeway in Houston, Texas. #HurricaneHarvy pic.twitter.com/ANkEiEQ3Y6 — Jason Michael (@Jeggit) August 28, 2017

The shark is not swimming down the street. It was not swimming down the (same) street during Hurricane Matthew. It wasn’t swimming in the aftermath of Sandy. And most of the other pictures of sharks swimming where people were are fake too.

Because of their popularity, these shark images are usually quickly debunked. But as the tweet we’ve highlighted shows, part of the reason it’s a popular hoax is because people seem to fall for it, every time. This tweet has more than 6,000 retweets as of Monday morning.

Maybe some day there will be a real photo of a real shark swimming down a flooded street after a disaster. But the one you’ve seen is almost definitely fake.

This is not a photo of Houston’s airport

A dramatic photograph circulating on Twitter appeared to show several planes floating in a deep lake that was once an airport. The airport pictured here is LaGuardia in New York, and it’s a mock-up, meant to show the potential impact of climate change on the transportation hub by 2100, based on data from Climate Central.

Houston’s airports are both closed Monday, with passengers basically stranded there until conditions improve. The roads to both airports — Bush Intercontinental and Hobby — flooded due to Harvey on Sunday, according to the Houston Chronicle.

This phone number won’t connect you with the National Guard

A couple of viral copy-paste memes circulating around Facebook and Twitter tells those in the Houston area to call a 1-800 number if they find themselves in an emergency situation due to Harvey. The number does not connect callers to the National Guard, as the message is designed to imply, but instead to a private insurance company.

Here are a few of the hundreds of shares for this hoax that we found on a quick Facebook search Monday morning:

On Sunday, the Houston Police told residents to call 911 in an emergency, or one of two non-emergency numbers to request help evacuating if you are currently safe.

This incredible photo of a family escaping floodwaters is not from Harvey

This picture from Houston is haunting me. [via @KHOU] pic.twitter.com/QeYoqb18f6 — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) August 28, 2017

It’s an evocative photo that has been circulating on Twitter to show the human impact of Harvey on Houston’s residents. The photo itself is real — however, it’s not from Harvey. It’s from an earlier round of devastating flooding, in 2016.

We will continue to update this post as we inevitably spot more viral hoaxes.