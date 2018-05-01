Facebook has struggled for years to figure out what is and isn’t hate speech on its platform. On Tuesday, a “bug ” revealed that Facebook might be thinking about crowdsourcing the question.

At the bottom of each post on my News Feed on Tuesday morning was the same question: “Does this post contain hate speech?” It appeared on everything from news articles to personal updates to this picture of my cat:



Facebook

The question appeared — and disappeared — Tuesday morning as Facebook users began commenting with amusement and alarm at the variety of posts that Facebook wanted to know about.

Here are a few from my colleagues:

Yep, Facebook is asking whether my friend's boba tea meetup at a Pet Expo is hate speech. pic.twitter.com/eFMct3YXr5 — Gene Park (@GenePark) May 1, 2018



Facebook via Kayla Epstein

“This was an internal test we were working on to understand different types of speech, including speech we thought would not be hate,” Facebook said in a statement Tuesday. “A bug caused it to launch publicly. It’s been disabled.”

As for why Facebook might be testing a feature like this, a little bit of context is needed.

Last week, Facebook released the guidelines it uses internally to enforce its rules on the platform. That’s important, in part, because Facebook has long struggled to moderate content consistently or account for the context of a post.

[Facebook finally explains why it bans some content, in 27 pages]

For instance: Facebook once removed an iconic Vietnam War photograph by Nick Ut, claiming it violated the site’s policy on nudity. The platform defended, and then reversed, the decision after the photograph’s removal outraged basically the entire country of Norway. And minority groups have long said that Facebook’s rules and enforcement unfairly punish those who try to call out hate speech and racism.

Here is how Facebook defines hate speech, in case you were curious:

“A direct attack on people based on what we call protected characteristics — race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, sex, gender, gender identity, and serious disability or disease. We also provide some protections for immigration status. We define attack as violent or dehumanizing speech, statements of inferiority, or calls for exclusion or segregation.”

According to the newly published guidelines, moderators should allow content calling out hateful speech that would otherwise violate their prohibition against it, “but we expect people to clearly indicate their intent” when doing so. “Where the intention is unclear, we may remove the content.”

