For two minutes, Mike Sakasegawa followed a lemon as it rolled down a hill near his San Diego home, filming the citrus fruit’s adventure on his phone.

He didn’t have a plan for the lemon. Sakasegawa saw it first from a distance, already rolling at a steady pace, as he walked home from his morning run.

“I thought it was a tennis ball or something,” Sakasegawa said in an interview Thursday. He’d just passed a guy walking his dogs. He ran to catch up to the rolling object, and it was only as he got closer that he noticed it was actually a piece of fruit.

[The inside story of ‘A knife!’ the viral 4-second video of a boy running with a knife]

Sakasegawa decided to follow the lemon. “I wanted to see how long it would keep rolling,” he said. He hoped it would roll quite a long way.

He did not talk to the lemon, or touch the lemon, until it stopped rolling at the bottom of the hill.

After the lemon stopped, Sakasegawa posted his documentary to Twitter. In 24 hours, his video got more than 2.5 million views.

Here is the lemon:

Today as I was walking home after my run I saw a large lemon rolling down the hill. It kept rolling for about a quarter mile. And now you can see it, too. pic.twitter.com/dQoHi4RrXS — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

Sakasegawa is a photographer, and his work often focuses on seeing the beauty in mundane objects. That’s probably why he followed the lemon down the hill. But Sakasegawa is still super confused about why anyone else was interested in the lemon.

“I post stuff that’s similar to this all the time,” he said. “Most of the time, it floats on by.”

The lemon did not.

when life gives u lemons



make lemonade



but



when life gives u Lemon



follow Lemon https://t.co/kPBD3kPLYa — jomny sun (@jonnysun) July 12, 2018

2008: Busy, trying to balance work and home life.



2018: Busy watching a video of a lemon rolling down the street. — Kim Possible™ (@kimlockhartga) July 12, 2018

This has simultaneously been the most peaceful and stressful part of my day. — Scott Hopfinger (@scottyhop76) July 11, 2018

As of this writing, the lemon video has more than 36,000 retweets and more than 130,000 likes. The replies are so overwhelming that Sakasegawa has muted his Twitter notifications.

Why did the lemon go viral? Who knows. Even Sakasegawa doesn’t. It’s all very confusing.

“It’s hard to say. I think that on some level, something goes viral every day. I think it’s kind of just random chance,” he said. “Judging by the things that people had been saying, people find it soothing. They just like to have a little bit of a break from everything that’s going on.”

But people aren’t just interested in the lemon. They’re rooting for it. They’re inspired by it. If the lemon can keep going, so can we. A literary agent has already reached out to Sakasegawa to see whether he’d be interested in turning the lemon into a children’s book.

Sakasegawa went home after filming the lemon, leaving it alone at the end of its journey. But then, something pulled him back.

“I don’t know,” he said. “This is very silly, I guess. I just kind of felt bad. I had watched this lemon roll like a champ down this hill. I felt bad that it was sitting in the gutter, that someone might drive over it.” He went back to the lemon, picked it up and took it home.

I felt bad about leaving the large lemon in the gutter so I went back, retrieved it, took it home, and washed it off. pic.twitter.com/iqWxuQuCiL — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

Look at this absolute unit. pic.twitter.com/TU8G0HkVHC — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

People keep telling Sakasegawa to turn the lemon into lemonade, or some other delicious treat. But for now, he’s just going to let it be a lemon.

I can’t keep up with the notifications on this thread so I think I have to mute it. But here is one more before I go: a photo of the large lemon hanging out this morning in our back yard, on our own very small, undergrown lemon tree. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/n373eFmOki — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 12, 2018

more reading:

By age 35, you should have saved up enough despair to understand this meme

‘Do you hear Yanny or Laurel?’ is the new viral debate ruining your timeline and becoming content

The condom challenge isn’t the latest teen craze. Here’s how it went viral anyway.