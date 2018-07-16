

Via Jess Stahl, whose Amazon history reads like an End Times prophecy.

Not everyone has an Amazon purchase horror story. My worst purchase, for instance, was when I ended up with four extra shower curtains for my one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment. But many do.

Whether they were fooled by one of the fake reviews flooding Amazon lately, or duped by their own human weakness into purchasing something they absolutely did not need, there are a ton of regrettable Amazon purchases out there in the world.

To celebrate Prime Day, we asked our colleagues and friends to tell us some of their most embarrassing Amazon order history items — and we would like to know yours, too.

Below is a list of the regrets they have so far (edited for clarity). Scroll to the end to send us your own, and we will pick the best ones to add to our list.

(And yes, The Washington Post is owned by Jeffrey P. Bezos, who founded Amazon.)

Two pounds of Old Bay seasoning

I had decided Old Bay is the best dry rub for grilled chicken (either beer can or butterflied whole chicken), and I was running low. Instead of going the grocery store, I decided to see how much it was on Amazon, because I had previously got good deals on relatively big containers of soy sauce or mustard. The best unit price was on this two pound container of Old Bay, but it was an add-on item. So, I ended up buying these Peruvian sauces that were like $20 to get the Old Bay, which made the Old Bay not a very good deal anymore. Also, two pounds of Old Bay is only necessary if you own a crab shack. I’ll never use this much. — Brendan Mahoney (@brendanmahoney)

A printout of a Kindle book, 3 different drain covers, eye stickers, unwearable pants and so many more bad ideas

I preordered the paperback version of “The Female Persuasion” and instead got a printout of the Kindle.

I bought these harem pants for a hip-hop class that had a bunch of hippie symbols on them and when they arrived they had that Buddhist symbol that looks exactly like a swastika all over them and I decided they were unwearable.

I bought a postcard book of horse paintings for reasons I can’t remember but I definitely don’t own such an item today.

I bought a roll of 1,000 eye stickers because I thought it would be funny, but they’re still sitting in my kitchen closet unused.

I bought a flapper dress.

Oh, and like four different corsets, none of which I’ve ever worn.

In 2012, I bought a 50-pack of multicolored CD jewel cases.

— Jess Stahl, director of audio at The Washington Post

A warmer for baby wipes

Not recommended. Yes, your brand new baby cries when the wipes are cold. However, the warmer never works as intended; it will evaporate all the liquid from the wipes while only heating half of them, rendering them useless. — Sidney in Connecticut, via Facebook

120 feet of fairy lights, 12-inch floating moon night light, a giant Virgin Mary throw blanket, books on hand lettering, $400 in dog toys

For the lights, I decided to make my room look like the night sky. It looked stupid and I took it all down. I bought the giant Virgin Mary throw blanket even though I’m an atheist. It looked warm. Bought the books on hand lettering because it looked fun. I have not hand-lettered anything yet. And I spent $400 on dog toys in two months out of guilt. — Marissa Janczewska, via Facebook

An empty box

Dumbest thing I’ve ever purchased is this. The description says its an empty box, and I totally didn’t read it. — Twitter user @LTesta via direct message