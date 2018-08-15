

President Donald Trump speaks Monday in Fort Drum, N.Y. (Hans Pennink/AP)

Attention, everybody, President Trump did a tweet. Here it is:

Happy Birthday to the leader of the Democrat Party, Maxine Waters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2018

Maxine Waters is, of course, the California congresswoman who often criticizes the president on television and whom the president often criticizes on Twitter. According to The Hill, Trump’s tweet followed a segment on Fox News about something Waters said on MSNBC earlier — that, for her 80th birthday on Wednesday, she’d love it if there were suddenly a different president.

Several weeks ago, the president tweeted what appeared to be a veiled threat aimed at her:

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

So why did Trump tweet an almost nice thing about someone he’s tweeted mean things about?

He does this all the time: tweeting compliments of varying degrees of sincerity at the people whom he believes are his enemies is a mainstay of Trump’s history on Twitter. He used the platform to fight online long before he became president, and peppered in between insults are tweets like the one Trump sent about Waters.

Behold, a list of tweets from Trump sending well wishes to his haters and losers:

Happy Thanksgiving to all--even the haters and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2013

Happy 4th of July to everyone, including the haters and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2014

Happy Father's Day to all, even the haters and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2013

I would like to wish all fathers, even the haters and losers, a very happy Fathers Day. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2014

Losers and haters are invited to watch Celebrity Apprentice along with the many great and productive people in the hope that you will learn. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2013

And perhaps the most striking one:

“@realDonaldTrump: I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2013

At least one example from his account suggests that “being nice” to one of his haters is part of the game. If he’s nice to someone, and then they’re mean to him, it justifies hitting them back.

Take his Twitter history of insulting comedian Rosie O’Donnell. The Trump Twitter Archive has a handy collection of Trump’s past feud with the comedian. That feud predates his Twitter presence — Trump first attacked O’Donnell in 2006, after she said something insulting about him on “The View.”

He threatened to sue her, reveling in the idea of “taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie.” Once Trump started tweeting, insulting O’Donnell on the platform became a part of his regular rotation. Here are examples:

I feel sorry for Rosie 's new partner in love whose parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with @Rosie--a true loser. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2011

Rosie O'Donnell should leave Lindsay Lohan alone--@Rosie has bigger problems than Lindsay. Lindsay's mother called my office for help — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2012

.@Cher attacked @MittRomney. She is an average talent who is out of touch with reality. Like @Rosie O'Donnell, a total loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2012

And then, in August 2012 O’Donnell announced she had survived a heart attack. Shortly after the announcement, Trump tweeted something nice:

.@Rosie, get better fast. I'm starting to miss you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2012

O’Donnell replied, “well thank u donald – i must admit ur post was a bit of a shock … r u trying to kill me ? xx.” The cease-fire held for a few more Trump tweets.

Hey @Rosie--how is your recovery going? I hope you are doing well so we can start fighting again soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

In November 2012, Trump resumed business as normal.

She’s baaack! @Rosie needs me to salvage her dying career. But it won’t help-- she’s got no talent & no persona. Too many tv cancellations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2012

I am going to give @Rosie a pass. @Rosie is desperate to get back on TV so she can be on yet another show that can be quickly canceled. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2012

And then, the tweet that probably best sums up why Trump sends compliments to his haters:

I was nice to loser @rosie and she attacked me--it just shows never let up with a bully. They only fade when you hit them hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2012

