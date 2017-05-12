President Trump has made prolific use of Twitter. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Twitter's chief operating officer, Anthony Noto, threw out an idea Friday morning in response to President Trump's threat to cancel press briefings:

That did not go over well. The backlash was immediate.

Chris Sacca, well-known venture capitalist, reminded Noto that “monthly average users” is not the only metric that matters:

Another Silicon Valley venture capitalist, Hunter Walk:

Of course, the beauty of Twitter is that anyone can chime in with the sharpest response, like this one from Luke Rolling, who identifies himself as a “telemedicine professional”:

Noto reconsidered his idea nearly four hours later, posting: