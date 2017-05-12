Twitter's chief operating officer, Anthony Noto, threw out an idea Friday morning in response to President Trump's threat to cancel press briefings:
@realDonaldTrump May I suggest questions submitted and answered via Twitter. A perfect record and we distribute to the world not just those with a TV
— Anthony Noto (@anthonynoto) May 12, 2017
That did not go over well. The backlash was immediate.
Chris Sacca, well-known venture capitalist, reminded Noto that “monthly average users” is not the only metric that matters:
@anthonynoto @realDonaldTrump Tweets enabling lying despots in their relentless attempts to subvert democracy are not your best look.
Don't chase MAUs to the dark side.
— Chris Sacca (@sacca) May 12, 2017
Another Silicon Valley venture capitalist, Hunter Walk:
@sacca @mhelft @anthonynoto @realDonaldTrump Ty Chris. Remember Les Moonves “trump might not be good for America but he's great for CBS”
— Hunter Walk (@hunterwalk) May 12, 2017
Of course, the beauty of Twitter is that anyone can chime in with the sharpest response, like this one from Luke Rolling, who identifies himself as a “telemedicine professional”:
@anthonynoto @realDonaldTrump Wow … what an absolutely awful idea. Good reason why corporate business leaders should not be leading governments
— Luke Roling (@RealLukeRoling) May 12, 2017
Noto reconsidered his idea nearly four hours later, posting:
@realDonaldTrump Twtr is a way to add distribution not a substitute for a vibrant & free press. I don't support cancelling press briefing. Sorry 4 confusion
— Anthony Noto (@anthonynoto) May 12, 2017