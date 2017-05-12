

President Trump has made prolific use of Twitter. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Twitter's chief operating officer, Anthony Noto, threw out an idea Friday morning in response to President Trump's threat to cancel press briefings:

@realDonaldTrump May I suggest questions submitted and answered via Twitter. A perfect record and we distribute to the world not just those with a TV — Anthony Noto (@anthonynoto) May 12, 2017

That did not go over well. The backlash was immediate.

Chris Sacca, well-known venture capitalist, reminded Noto that “monthly average users” is not the only metric that matters:

@anthonynoto @realDonaldTrump Tweets enabling lying despots in their relentless attempts to subvert democracy are not your best look. Don't chase MAUs to the dark side. — Chris Sacca (@sacca) May 12, 2017

Another Silicon Valley venture capitalist, Hunter Walk:

@sacca @mhelft @anthonynoto @realDonaldTrump Ty Chris. Remember Les Moonves “trump might not be good for America but he's great for CBS” — Hunter Walk (@hunterwalk) May 12, 2017

Of course, the beauty of Twitter is that anyone can chime in with the sharpest response, like this one from Luke Rolling, who identifies himself as a “telemedicine professional”:

@anthonynoto @realDonaldTrump Wow … what an absolutely awful idea. Good reason why corporate business leaders should not be leading governments — Luke Roling (@RealLukeRoling) May 12, 2017

Noto reconsidered his idea nearly four hours later, posting: