

In this 2016 file photo, a self-driving Uber sits ready to take journalists for a ride during a media preview in Pittsburgh. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the company while he’s gone. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Susan Fowler is not impressed.

Fowler is widely credited with causing ride-hailing giant Uber to launch an internal investigation into its workplace culture after her personal blog post earlier this year detailed her experiences as an Uber engineer. She described widespread harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

Today, the results of Uber's investigation were published. And it leaves no doubt that Fowler's revelations instigated the inquiry -- the report's introduction begins by noting that Fowler's blog post was published Feb. 19 and Uber retained a law firm to begin investigating the next day.

Fowler has declined interview requests in recent days, but she made her reaction to the report clear in a series of tweets today:

Ha! Yeah, they'll never apologize. I've gotten nothing but aggressive hostility from them. It's all optics. — Susan J. Fowler (@susanthesquark) June 13, 2017