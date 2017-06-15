

Travis Kalanick, CEO of the global ride-hailng service Uber, at a 2016 news conference in Beijing. (Wang Zhao/Agence France-Presse via Getty Images)

A Texas woman who was raped in India by an Uber driver is suing the ride-hailing company after its executives allegedly obtained and shared her medical records without permission, according to court filings.

The woman behind the suit is identified only as Jane Doe. She accused Uber, as well as three current and former executives, with intruding into private affairs, public disclosure of private facts, and defaming her character. The suit was filed in a federal court in Northern California.

"No one should have to go through a horrific experience like this, and we're truly sorry that she's had to relive it over the last few weeks," Uber said in a statement.

The lawsuit, which also names Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick as a defendant, comes as the company has been rocked by a series of high-profile scandals, most prominently over its treatment of women, and what is seen by many as a toxic work environment. Earlier this week, Kalanick said he will began an indefinite leave of absence, following an investigation by an outside law firm into the company's workplace culture.

Former U.S. attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr., led the inquiry, along with his colleagues at law firm Covington & Burling, issuing a report to Uber's board of directors, which included 47 recommendations.

Read more about Uber:

David Bonderman resigns from Uber board after making joke about women at company event on sexual harassment

Ex-Uber engineer whose complaint started firm’s internal investigation dismisses findings as “optics”

What is the ‘Rooney Rule’ that Uber just adopted?