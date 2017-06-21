Pokémon Go hit a fever pitch last July as fans of the mobile augmented-reality app became obsessed with (and sometimes injured) trying to catch the game's little monsters in the real world.

But after the novelty of seeing a Pikachu “in the wild” wore off, many users deleted the game's app — leaving Pokémon Go to a smaller but dedicated player base of about 65 million active users worldwide. (At its peak, the app had 650 million downloads.)

Now that summer is here again, Pokémon Go developer Niantic is back with updates that fix some long-standing issues and encourage more cooperative play.

The first of these overhauls addresses the game's “gyms.” Gyms, for those who don't remember, are essentially control points scattered throughout the real world — places where players can battle to mark a territory as their own. The update adds more gyms to the map and makes some major changes to how they work.

Gyms can now have teams of six unique Pokémon guarding the control point for a particular team. If you decide to try to take control of a gym, you will have to fight its resident Pokémon in the order that they were assigned to the gym. (In the past, you would fight the Pokémon from weakest to strongest.) During battles, trainers will now also have to pay attention to a Pokémon's motivation level, along with its health, which they can restore by using certain in-game items.

If you win the battle, you'll leave your Pokémon at the gym — that much hasn't changed.

The other major update is the addition of raids, which let you work with other players to defeat a powerful enemy — in this case, likely a rare Pokémon. Players can participate in raids by visiting gyms and will have five minutes to work with up to 20 other players to defeat their common enemies.

The updates are still rolling out, and Niantic closed down all gyms earlier this week to prepare for the changes. As of Tuesday, new gyms have been dotting the landscape of the Pokémon Go map, and some players have reported being able to get raid passes. However, many players are still seeing messages that say the gyms are under construction.

Niantic did not immediately respond to a request for comment on when the new features will be available to everyone.